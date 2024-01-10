It’s a suggestion but, it has a couple of things I am still debating about.



1. Actual surgeons that are both well versed in aesthetics and are willing to do stuff are very rare and the waiting lists just to get in touch with them are painfully long.



2. Getting multiple surgeries is pricey, risky



3. The effort is not guaranteed to give you results.



the realization that i have flaws and woman mostly and only care about looks, was god awfully bad.



Not below average, simply bland. It began to give me anxiety, my eyes especially and height are incredibly annoying. So I set out to fix it. After extensive research and debating whatever this or AAS are the options.. I think with knowledge someone can realistically accomplish his goals and maybe inspire some people to take that big step of investing into your appearance. My main focus is just to be better looking.



But at the same time, i'm not sure the risks are worth it atm, or it should be used as last resort, but for the sake of my life; I wanna get laid quickly (had a burnout) and bad experiences recently.



Eye surgery

Cheekbones surgery

And maybe some fillers/implants on jaw.



I think that probably can make a big difference, into my life (and relationship).