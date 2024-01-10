Social Is Plastic Surgery worth it?

It’s a suggestion but, it has a couple of things I am still debating about.

1. Actual surgeons that are both well versed in aesthetics and are willing to do stuff are very rare and the waiting lists just to get in touch with them are painfully long.

2. Getting multiple surgeries is pricey, risky

3. The effort is not guaranteed to give you results.

the realization that i have flaws and woman mostly and only care about looks, was god awfully bad.

Not below average, simply bland. It began to give me anxiety, my eyes especially and height are incredibly annoying. So I set out to fix it. After extensive research and debating whatever this or AAS are the options.. I think with knowledge someone can realistically accomplish his goals and maybe inspire some people to take that big step of investing into your appearance. My main focus is just to be better looking.

But at the same time, i'm not sure the risks are worth it atm, or it should be used as last resort, but for the sake of my life; I wanna get laid quickly (had a burnout) and bad experiences recently.

Eye surgery
Cheekbones surgery
And maybe some fillers/implants on jaw.

I think that probably can make a big difference, into my life (and relationship).
 
Larzon said:
Very few women look better after getting shit down and even less men.
Well, you can study aesthetics, what to do, go to the best one in that specific area and then pray that everything goes well.

Besides AAS & Surgery, you can use everything and max all stats but it’s not gonna be life-changing or make a difference with woman…
 
Most men don't really benefit from it aside from Tom Cruise. He looks much better with his jaw implant and his new teeth.
 
dc007 said:
Most men don't really benefit from it aside from Tom Cruise. He looks much better with his jaw implant and his new teeth.
You can remove implants and pay for revision… so it’s worth a try.

Or it’s just too desperate / insecure to do?
 
Found a picture of TS

5a59412cec1ade513d0a9c7f
 
dc007 said:
Most men don't really benefit from it aside from Tom Cruise. He looks much better with his jaw implant and his new teeth.
The reason Tom Cruise looks good was because he didn't have any drastic changes made.

He was already a handsome dude so just a slight adjustment to the jaw was all he needed.

These surgeons always try to talk people into going bigger. Like they're afraid the person will ask for a refund if they don't see a dramatic difference.

And if the patient wants to go further they'd have to have another surgery which is painful and expensive so I think to avoid that some people make a big change when a smaller one would've done the job.

That's how you end up with so many people looking fake.
 
If you have a chin like the guy below, or some glaring abnormality, wanting/getting surgery is understandable. Being a person confident in their skin and happy in their life/work pursuits is your best at attracting women, especially when you meet in person.

You need to have some social skills of course and not come across like some simp doormat. Women, no matter how attractive, are just another person.

1704926783495.png
 
Neck&Neck said:
Self confidence is a hell of a drug
diet and exercise
get to it bud
Wouldn’t make it more attractive as hell mate.

GtehMVP said:
If you have a chin like the guy below, or some glaring abnormality, wanting/getting surgery is understandable. Being a person confident in their skin and happy in their life/work pursuits is your best at attracting women, especially when you meet in person.

You need to have some social skills of course and not come across like some simp doormat. Women, no matter how attractive, are just another person.

View attachment 1022857
You got telegram? No I don’t have that recessed chin. But my angularity isn’t very good.

The problem is my eyes, canthal tilt and eye fat.

Social skills? Uh? How they would help if they reject you straight away within 5 minutes? It’s not like after they see physique/height/body and some manners maybe, they can change their opinion.

I ain’t happy at all after months of thinking about these stuff.

Going under the knife is an all-in thing, either it works or you risk it all

Damo321 said:
How does fixing your Tommy Lee Jones looking face address your height issue?
Face is avg. height. Unfortunately have nothing to do. Don’t wanna do LL and can’t afford it.

So steroids and surgery are my only bets
 
You need to work on your confidence, getting wierd plastic surgery isn't going to make you do much better with the ladies.

It sounds like you've been going on incel forums looking for insecurities with yourself to explain why you're not having more sucess with the ladies.

Also steroid muscles mostly only impress dudes.
 
cmw43 said:
You need to work on your confidence, getting wierd plastic surgery isn't going to make you do much better with the ladies.
Based off what? If it changes my eye flaws and improves some other features?

Take care of yourself + gym (or roids) and you completely changed your overall rating since the start

Confidence does nothing if you don’t have the looks for it, mine isn’t excuse just reality
 
The amount of people who absolutely fuck themselves up with plastic surgery blows my mind.

Erin Moriarty from the Boys is the perfect current example. Check out what she used to look like to what she does now. Absolutely crazy change.

Dudes getting ab implants, artificial jaw lines, etc is wild to me. Same with the chicks who get boob jobs where they wind up with massive scaring.
 
I Fusion I said:
Based off what? If it changes my eye flaws and improves some other features?

Take care of yourself + gym (or roids) and you completely changed your overall rating since the start

Confidence does nothing if you don’t have the looks for it
I've got plenty of flaws but I know I have some decent features.

I was a good looking guy in my college years but I wasn't that confident with the ladies.

By the time I was 25 my hairline had started going so I just started buzzing it off and by age 30 I was pretty comfortable in myself and dating attractive girls in their mid-20s and being a bald guy didn't even slow me down. Sure there's some girls who wouldn't be interested, but most girls didn't seem to care if it wasn't bothering me.
 
cmw43 said:
I've got plenty of flaws but I know I have some decent features.

I was a good looking guy in my college years but I wasn't that confident with the ladies.

By the time I was 25 my hairline had started going so I just started buzzing it off and by age 30 I was pretty comfortable in myself and dating attractive girls in their mid-20s and being a bald guy didn't even slow me down. Sure there's some girls who wouldn't be interested, but most girls didn't seem to care if it wasn't bothering me.
tales from the asylum mate. Don’t believe this story one bit.

Bald is a death sentence with woman (I’ll look into HT if Finastride doesn’t work) and 20s woman looks expectations and selectivity is insane.

If you want add me on telegram and I’ll send you my current look level so you got an opinion

Protectandserve said:
The amount of people who absolutely fuck themselves up with plastic surgery blows my mind.

Erin Moriarty from the Boys is the perfect current example. Check out what she used to look like to what she does now. Absolutely crazy change.

Dudes getting ab implants, artificial jaw lines, etc is wild to me. Same with the chicks who get boob jobs where they wind up with massive scaring.
What’s the secondary option? Compared to that? Why not change if you can recognize flaws, being unhappy and sad is worse and no amount of "believe and accept yourself" will make you more attractive
 
I Fusion I said:
Wouldn’t make it more attractive as hell mate.



You got telegram? No I don’t have that recessed chin. But my angularity isn’t very good.

The problem is my eyes, canthal tilt and eye fat.

Social skills? Uh? How they would help if they reject you straight away within 5 minutes? It’s not like after they see physique/height/body and some manners maybe, they can change their opinion.

I ain’t happy at all after months of thinking about these stuff.

Going under the knife is an all-in thing, either it works or you risk it all



Face is avg. height. Unfortunately have nothing to do. Don’t wanna do LL and can’t afford it.

So steroids and surgery are my only bets
Unless you're really hideous, looks aren't the end all.

You sound incredibly insecure. Thats probably the most women repellant trait a man can have. Only a really handsome/tall guy can get away with that, if only for a short time


I don't mean that with any malice. Changing your appearance won't do much for the vibe you give off. I would highly recommend you speak with a therapist. You're on a really dark path here.
 
