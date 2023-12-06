Prostate Surgery Redux

You may recall my saga (link to threads at this link). Cliff notes:. Prostate has been enlarged for years. Had first surgery in April. Results were great...for a month. 8 months later I'm going to have a second procedure: Greenlight Laser. Gonna be more aggressive this time and hopefully I'll be able to use the restroom like I once did.

Good news is I'm at my out or pocket max so this one's free. Good news: should go home same day. Bad news post op catheter for 3 days. It wasn't terrible last time but blerg.

See you on the other side bros!
 
Words, wishes, prayers yada yada.

You are in my Heart Buddy. 🤍
 
Best of luck.

Don't they have the suction cup catheters for men now like the pro-cyclists use?
 
The catheter has to go through the prostate.

My doctor had me on Tamsulosin and it didn't help urination. I saw a video where a guy was drinking stinging nettle tea and it allowed him to pee freely like he used to. I decided to try it but I didn't like the tea. I found stinging nettle pills and they worked very well so I stopped taking Tamsulosin. It's great to be able to empty my bladder.
 
I live in Florida, and visit my parents often and talk with their fiends. I get to hear about prostate health all the time, whether I want to hear or not. Joking aside, good luck. Hope the latest procedure is a success.
 
My uncle complained on the same things (difficulty in emptying his bladder) at age 40, surgery was recommended. He started Tamsulosin - and within 3 days he said he could pee a stream like he hadn't been able to in years. He said no side effects at all were noticed.

Phuck letting Dr. Jekyll make $100 Grand plus to, IMHO, criminally do a major unnecessarily surgery of removing an "inflamed prostate" when Tamsulosin pills were available... and been used successfully for years.
 
TURP?
 
My doctor found my prostate was enlarged when he did the finger in the anus during a physical. He prescribed Tamsulosin which is the generic form of Flomax. I never had problems urinating prior to taking Tamsulosin. After I started taking it, I got extreme urges to urinate but didn't pass much urine each time. I took it for three years before switching to stinging nettle which allows me to empty my bladder.
 
So he’s been sticking his finger in your anus for a while now…
 
FULL Respect with your decision ralph. Meds work differently on everyone. No doubt here that natural substances, if effective for when the person takes them, are far less damaging in the long run.
 
Greenlight laser Ssrgery went great. MD removed 'two obstructions' . Was back home in a couple of hours. Spent the last two days laying around.

I removed the catheter late last night and was able to pee with no issues- not even any burning or discomfort.

That said, I've been here before after the first surgery but I'm cautiously optimistic.

Couple of notes:.

Before this surgery I was maxed on meds. Tamsulosin and finasteride. There were days where things were ok, but many where they weren't. I had no other options but to get another procedure.

I was reluctant but ultimately went in for the urodynamics test a couple of months ago to test bladder strength. My bladder was mighty but I was obstructed. Hence the surgery

The surgery I had in April was not a total waste as I had a protrusion from my prostate into my bladder. That was dealt with. The hope was that first surgery would have been enough. It wasn't.

Finally, @High Test With da Best, truthfully having a catheter is not that bad. Before having one (now twice and during tests) I wouldn't have believed that statement either. But it definitely doesn't warrant a DNR. 😂
 
