Prostate Surgery Redux

Greenlight laser Ssrgery went great. MD removed 'two obstructions' . Was back home in a couple of hours. Spent the last two days laying around.I removed the catheter late last night and was able to pee with no issues- not even any burning or discomfort.That said, I've been here before after the first surgery but I'm cautiously optimistic.Couple of notes:.Before this surgery I was maxed on meds. Tamsulosin and finasteride. There were days where things were ok, but many where they weren't. I had no other options but to get another procedure.I was reluctant but ultimately went in for the urodynamics test a couple of months ago to test bladder strength. My bladder was mighty but I was obstructed. Hence the surgeryThe surgery I had in April was not a total waste as I had a protrusion from my prostate into my bladder. That was dealt with. The hope was that first surgery would have been enough. It wasn't.Finally, @High Test With da Best , truthfully having a catheter is not that bad. Before having one (now twice and during tests) I wouldn't have believed that statement either. But it definitely doesn't warrant a DNR.