Prostate Surgery Redux

Cherry Brigand
You may recall my saga (link to threads at this link). Cliff notes:. Prostate has been enlarged for years. Had first surgery in April. Results were great...for a month. 8 months later I'm going to have a second procedure: Greenlight Laser. Gonna be more aggressive this time and hopefully I'll be able to use the restroom like I once did.
Good news is I'm at my out or pocket max so this one's free. Good news: should go home same day. Bad news post op catheter for 3 days. It wasn't terrible last time but blerg.
See you on the other side bros!
