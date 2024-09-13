Is Omalley a flop as a champion?

We have a ppv tomorrow.



We have hardly seen any threads about this ppv on sherdog.



In fact we are seeing more threads about what ifs, 2010s, connor, pride memories.



Compare this to DDP vs izzy, where sherdog was pretty active. The sherdog activity with regards to this ppv is slightly better then a fight night.



The ppv is not that bad. We have 3 decent fights. This is the quietest I have seen this place be before a ppv.



So is this lack of interest on sherdog fall on Omalley? is Sherdog dying? Are we more wrapped up with the 2024 election ritual and spells unfolding.