Is Omalley a flop as a champion?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
1,854
Reaction score
4,407
We have a ppv tomorrow.

We have hardly seen any threads about this ppv on sherdog.

In fact we are seeing more threads about what ifs, 2010s, connor, pride memories.

Compare this to DDP vs izzy, where sherdog was pretty active. The sherdog activity with regards to this ppv is slightly better then a fight night.

The ppv is not that bad. We have 3 decent fights. This is the quietest I have seen this place be before a ppv.

So is this lack of interest on sherdog fall on Omalley? is Sherdog dying? Are we more wrapped up with the 2024 election ritual and spells unfolding.
 
he has enough haters that if he does lose its going to be:

"he was never that good"
gifted decision over Yan.
couldn't put Moutinho away.
free pass over Munoz.
Aljo sucked anyway.
 
He’s not going to win artificial casual fans, his personality is not as colorful as his hair.
 
The card is a flop.. This is one of those cards where I'm only looking forward to watching 1 fight and that's the main event.

And yes O'malley sucks on the mic and is not charismatic.. But I'll still tune in because he fucks people up.
 
The little dudes just don't generate the buzz of the higher weight classes.

Plus, outside of maybe 3 matches total, this card (at least on paper) is a giant shit sandwich.

I was reading the comments underneath the UFC videos for this card on YouTube, and most were saying they would stream this and not pay a dime for such a poor overall card for a PPV.
 
As a champion? No, OMalley has been great as champ. As a PPV star? Maybe. The fact that the UFC is getting behind Umar as the next title challenger leads me to believe that they have lost faith in OMalley as a ppv draw. Normally they would give a fighter like Umar the long path to title contention while they cash out on their PPV star.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
We have a ppv tomorrow.

We have hardly seen any threads about this ppv on sherdog.

In fact we are seeing more threads about what ifs, 2010s, connor, pride memories.

Compare this to DDP vs izzy, where sherdog was pretty active. The sherdog activity with regards to this ppv is slightly better then a fight night.

The ppv is not that bad. We have 3 decent fights. This is the quietest I have seen this place be before a ppv.

So is this lack of interest on sherdog fall on Omalley? is Sherdog dying? Are we more wrapped up with the 2024 election ritual and spells unfolding.
Click to expand...
He needs a dance partner.

In a PERFECT world he goes up to 145. Wins that.

And then fights Conor in the Super fight. 155 belt


But we don’t live there
 
O'Malley himself creates a decent amount of buzz, the match up is not the most exciting thing in the world but I'm sure it will do fine sales wise.

Bantamweight itself just doesn't have a ton of hype around it right now, if O'malley moved up into the stacked featherweight division there would be a lot of potential.
 
forums.sherdog.com

Sean O’Malley Believes He’s 'Close' to Being UFC’s Biggest Star

Sean O'Malley has been earmarked for stardom ever since the “Sugar Show” arrived on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017. https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Sean-OMalley-Believes-Hes-Close-to-Being-UFCs-Biggest-Star-194926 The question is, how high can he climb? According to the reigning UFC...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Sean O'Malley Recalls Living on Tim Welch’s Couch During Early Career

Sean O'Malley recently recalled the journey that led to him crossing paths with longtime friend and coach Tim Welch. https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Sean-OMalley-Recalls-Living-on-Tim-Welchs-Couch-During-Early-Career-194897 While always a standout athlete, O’Malley walked away from college...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Sean O’Malley Believes He’s 'Nightmare Matchup' for Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley will close the show for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s historic card at The Sphere on Saturday, but he won’t be distracted by the spectacle of it all. https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Sean-OMalley-Believes-Hes-Nightmare-Matchup-for-Merab-Dvalishvili-194889 “It’s a big fight...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
why don't yyou ask this question on sunday ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CrimsonFan
Why is Burns/Brady at the Apex?
Replies
18
Views
462
svmr_db
svmr_db

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,139
Messages
56,178,360
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top