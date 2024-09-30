Is just me or Manon Fiorot is pretty overrated?

Red Lantern said: If an undefeated Fiorot who dominated former champ Rose and beat rising contender Blanchfield who people thought is future champ is overrated, then I dont know who is good enough in your opinion TS. Click to expand...

I think she's good but not as good as people claimsRose didn't convince me at 125, she looks weaker than others girls, slower than used to be at 115 and has slowed down in the last few rounds (she let Tracy beat her in boxing in the last rounds)Blanchfield is an unidimensional that haven't proven much yet. Her best victories were against a PFL star who almost lose for a 41 years old and Andrade than has lost for eveyone recently