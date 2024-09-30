Is just me or Manon Fiorot is pretty overrated?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
730
Reaction score
367
I'm not saying she's a bad fighter or anything but I can't see anything special about her beyond her privileged size for 125. She is not the best striker and much less the better grappler. Is her take down defense great? The only one tried took her to the ground was the not very athletic Blanchfield and her telepgraphed takedowns

Seems to me she is a younger Holly Holm
 
Still undefeated and 7-0 in the UFC.

Until she loses, she's not overrated imo.
 
If an undefeated Fiorot who dominated former champ Rose and beat rising contender Blanchfield who people thought is future champ is overrated, then I dont know who is good enough in your opinion TS.
 
Red Lantern said:
If an undefeated Fiorot who dominated former champ Rose and beat rising contender Blanchfield who people thought is future champ is overrated, then I dont know who is good enough in your opinion TS.
Click to expand...
I think she's good but not as good as people claims
Rose didn't convince me at 125, she looks weaker than others girls, slower than used to be at 115 and has slowed down in the last few rounds (she let Tracy beat her in boxing in the last rounds)
Blanchfield is an unidimensional that haven't proven much yet. Her best victories were against a PFL star who almost lose for a 41 years old and Andrade than has lost for eveyone recently
 
Eh, Blanchfield is one of the strongest grapplers in the division. You undermining Fiorots TDD by saying Blanchfield isn't athletic is weird.

Who is athletic in that division?
 
13Seconds said:
Eh, Blanchfield is one of the strongest grapplers in the division. You undermining Fiorots TDD by saying Blanchfield isn't athletic is weird.
Click to expand...
Her bjj is very good but her wrestling is just average. Who did she take down? She looks like Felice Spencer, exchanges more than she would like because she can't take the girls down easily

13Seconds said:
Who is athletic in that division?
Click to expand...
Fiorot, Maycee Barber, Valentina and Natalia Silva
 
You've been making some awful threads recently, surprising for a 2014 account.
 
I think what you mean to say is: "Is Manon Fiorot Champion material"; and although my immediate instinct is to reply "No", I look at a WMMA landscape with Valentina "Panic Wrestler" Shevchenko & Raquel "Fence Hugger" Pennington as Champions, and I see a fighter who is one decision snooze fest away from gold...⚜️
 
I think she is under-rated. She beat Rose and Erin, the top skilled fighters in her division. She is big for the division and hits hard. She is getting old so her tear may be short lived.
1727723156378.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Sonnen: 'Shevchenko missed mark by not mentioning Manon Fiorot'
2 3
Replies
43
Views
998
PrideNverDies
PrideNverDies

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,467
Messages
56,263,082
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top