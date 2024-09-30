Is just me or Manon Fiorot is pretty overrated?

DanDragon Machi
I'm not saying she's a bad fighter or anything but I can't see anything special about her beyond her privileged size for 125. She is not the best striker and much less the better grappler. Is her take down defense great? The only one tried took her to the ground was the not very athletic Blanchfield and her telepgraphed takedowns
Seems to me she is a younger Holly Holm
