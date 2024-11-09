Is Jones mentally weak?

I saw this being discussed and I was curious. Now, Jones is a professional fighter and one of the GOATs so he's infinitely mentally tougher than me and most people but in the context of the sport, do you think he is?

Refusing to fight Sonnen short notice.

Partying one week before every fight as a safety net.

Refusing to fight Cormier at heavyweight cause it would give DC the advantage.

Current ducking of Aspinall.



Other greats like Silva, Fedor, MM and Aldo have risked their spot and legacy by fighting younger guys despite knowing they are past their prime and they did it consistently. Meanwhile Jones has refused this and his defense is: I'm done too much in my career. Everyone else is a nobody.



GSP pulled off a similar thing when he beat Bisping but he vacated the belt and didn't hold up the division. Jones meanwhile has held the division up for over a year now.