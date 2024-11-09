Is Jones mentally weak?

I saw this being discussed and I was curious. Now, Jones is a professional fighter and one of the GOATs so he's infinitely mentally tougher than me and most people but in the context of the sport, do you think he is?
Refusing to fight Sonnen short notice.
Partying one week before every fight as a safety net.
Refusing to fight Cormier at heavyweight cause it would give DC the advantage.
Current ducking of Aspinall.

Other greats like Silva, Fedor, MM and Aldo have risked their spot and legacy by fighting younger guys despite knowing they are past their prime and they did it consistently. Meanwhile Jones has refused this and his defense is: I'm done too much in my career. Everyone else is a nobody.

GSP pulled off a similar thing when he beat Bisping but he vacated the belt and didn't hold up the division. Jones meanwhile has held the division up for over a year now.
 
How is the division being held up? Aspinall is still fighting. If you want to pretend that the greatest of all time is ducking, just consider aspinall the champion.

Jones has been set to fight stipe for a long time due to the injury. They don’t need to cancel that fight for your benefit.
 
Ares Black said:
Obviously not IMO

Mentally ill maybe.

Morally weak maybe.

Not mentally weak.
World eater said:
Mentally and physically strong. Just unscrupulous and morally questionable. Scary combo for a fighter.
I think so too. Another factor is that when Jones gets pushed in fights, he doesn't slow down and doesn't back down, like the Gus and Reyes fight. That's a sign.
 
sanguinius said:
How is the division being held up? Aspinall is still fighting. If you want to pretend that the greatest of all time is ducking, just consider aspinall the champion.

Jones has been set to fight stipe for a long time due to the injury. They don’t need to cancel that fight for your benefit.
Because the real title is for 18 month in the hands of this drug cheat, thats why the division is held up.
And what makes him the greatest of all time? Every two-division champ who ever was is IMO higher in the rankings. I would give him the greatest LHW, but thats it. Fighting Gane for the title und defending it against a grandpa who hasn´t fought for 4 years and coming of a brutal KO loss against a guy he dominated before, how should that make him great? I like Stipe far more than JBJ, but come on. How should anybody outside this two MF´s think off a legacy fight?
 
Lol at sherdoggerz shitting on Jones because he dosen't want to get smashed left and rights by youngers fighters while praising GSP because he has left the game at the "right time".

TS has even mentionned Silva, Fedor and Aldo as good exemples altough peoples says usually that they should have retired years ago.
 
No he is not mentally weak, having 15 title fights in UFC and out smarting them all is not someone who has a mental weakness.
 
Probably the strongest mentally I have ever seen. Even by things like telling the UFC "short notice fight doesnt work for me brother".

But I wont deny the pokes were bad. He never needed that crap.
 
