Is Canelo vs Jake Paul inevitable

Canelo is 34 right now and seems to have peaked a few years ago and starts to show signs of slowing down.

If Jake continues to win in next 3-4 years, do you see him landing a fight vs Canelo who would be on his way out by that time?

This fight could potentially sell at MayMac levels. Carlo would going out of prime, while Jake should hit his peak by then. Jake is also twice the size of Canelo, so that’s how that fight could be justified.

I’m not saying Jake would beat him though, but this fight has the potential of being one of the biggest PPV fights of all time. Money makes the world go round
 
