Canelo vs Crawford: the weight issue debunked

StopDucking

StopDucking

Jan 7, 2011
4,467
2,968
People who think Canelo is too big for Crawford don't know shit. Here are the facts:

1. Canelo is heavier than Crawford by 10 lbs at most
- Crawford officially stepped in the ring at 170 lbs against Madrimov;
- All the official reports during Canelo's career indicate he weighs in the 170s lbs.
- Eddie Hearn (who was Canelo's promoter) said he would be "180 lbs at most" against Bivol.
- In the post-fight press conference after beating Kovalev, Canelo said he could still make 160.

2. Crawford weighs the same as Golovkin who fought Canelo 3 times
- Golovkin officially weighed 170 lbs a month before the first Canelo fight (the contractual limit was 176).
- Canelo could never hurt Golovkin in 36 rounds (despite Golovkin being litterally 40 in their third fight).
- If Golovkin wasn't too small for Canelo, Crawford (who weighs the same) can't be too small either.

3. Canelo couldn't even finish Jermell Charlo
- Charlo fights at 154, just like Crawford, except he's garbage compared to Crawford.
- Charlo went all 12 rounds against Canelo. In fact, all of Canelo's last 5 cherry picks went all 12 rounds.
- Crawford is leagues beyond all of them. He's also the same height as Canelo and has a longer reach.

4. Actual boxing experts explaining why Crawford will win

Coach Mustafa Meekins from Atlanta:


Coach Stephen "Breadman" Edwards:


Timothy Bradley Jr.:
 
So are you arguing that Canelo is justified in fighting Crawford instead of a worthy super middleweight? Or are you making your case for a Crawford upset?
 
Canelo has been fighting at SMW for the last 4 years, Crawford has been fighting at ww. Crawford has had one fight a weight class up from that, Canelo has had two.

168-147 = 21 lbs

Math isn't that hard.
 
