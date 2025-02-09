Canelo vs Crawford: the weight issue debunked

People who think Canelo is too big for Crawford don't know shit. Here are the facts:



1. Canelo is heavier than Crawford by 10 lbs at most

- Crawford officially stepped in the ring at 170 lbs against Madrimov;

- All the official reports during Canelo's career indicate he weighs in the 170s lbs.

- Eddie Hearn (who was Canelo's promoter) said he would be "180 lbs at most" against Bivol.

- In the post-fight press conference after beating Kovalev, Canelo said he could still make 160.



2. Crawford weighs the same as Golovkin who fought Canelo 3 times

- Golovkin officially weighed 170 lbs a month before the first Canelo fight (the contractual limit was 176).

- Canelo could never hurt Golovkin in 36 rounds (despite Golovkin being litterally 40 in their third fight).

- If Golovkin wasn't too small for Canelo, Crawford (who weighs the same) can't be too small either.



3. Canelo couldn't even finish Jermell Charlo

- Charlo fights at 154, just like Crawford, except he's garbage compared to Crawford.

- Charlo went all 12 rounds against Canelo. In fact, all of Canelo's last 5 cherry picks went all 12 rounds.

- Crawford is leagues beyond all of them. He's also the same height as Canelo and has a longer reach.



4. Actual boxing experts explaining why Crawford will win



Coach Mustafa Meekins from Atlanta:





Coach Stephen "Breadman" Edwards:





Timothy Bradley Jr.:

