Is being old sad

So I went out to eat pizza with my dad. He is 79 soon turning 80. Couldn't help but notice how slow and weak he is. Doesn't talk a lot. Generally spends most his time at home watching tv or listening to radio. Doesn't go fishing anymore. Doesn't get visitors. Pretty weird how life changes when you're old. Phisically weak. My mom is 76 soon to be 77. She is full of energy and doesn't worry me. For some reason it made me a bit depressed today. Last decade I've only been home with my parents 3 times a year or even 2.
Kinda depressive. Why does God make us so old and ancient before we transition realms ?
 
Depends entirely on health

Grandads life quality went to shit like 1 year before death and he died in eighties.Up to that point he functioned all right

My friends dad is in sixties and has trouble due to injuries but what can you do, such is life in the zone
 
Yes. I am sad most of my time. But I'm not afraid to die. Pizza dog is my only visitor for years. He found me when I was dead.from covid. Somehow he knew I couldn't see and guided me about. Not to the sink, but the toilet. He knows where water comes from and he was trying to lick the bile, blood, skin, hair from my nose and mouth. Smart dog. At least you have some family. I don't even have photos/momentos from the people I loved during my life.
 
The older you get the more you need the people you knew when you were young.
 
I feel bad for old timers who retire with no passion or hobbies.
Laying around watching YouTube and naps is depressing way to go out.
 
