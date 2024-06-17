Is being old sad

So I went out to eat pizza with my dad. He is 79 soon turning 80. Couldn't help but notice how slow and weak he is. Doesn't talk a lot. Generally spends most his time at home watching tv or listening to radio. Doesn't go fishing anymore. Doesn't get visitors. Pretty weird how life changes when you're old. Phisically weak. My mom is 76 soon to be 77. She is full of energy and doesn't worry me. For some reason it made me a bit depressed today. Last decade I've only been home with my parents 3 times a year or even 2.

Kinda depressive. Why does God make us so old and ancient before we transition realms ?