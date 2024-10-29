Saw this a few days ago...After COVID and now this... the professional "Medical" community is losing credibility at an astonishing rate.The fact that "transitioning" young teens had basically zero impact on their mental health is NOT the message the radical trans activists have been pushing for years. They've been saying that parents were killing these kids when they don't allow them to transitionWhen these kids grow up into physically damaged adults, they should absolutely sue the medical professionals and the parents who pushed them to permanently alter their bodies.The fact that these researchers withheld the evidence they found because... they were afraid it would be weaponized?This is criminal child abuse...