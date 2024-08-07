PBP Invicta FC 56: Maia vs. Cantuária Friday 08.09 at 9PM ET *** Sherdog Discussion*** (CBS Sports)

5snPOJO.jpeg

Invicta FC 56: Maia vs. Cantuária
Friday 08.09.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Promotion: Invicta FC
Tapology Accounts: InvictaFC
Ownership: Anthem Sports & Entertainment
Venue: Stockyards Event Center
Location: Denver, CO
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 8

Main Card – CBS Sports Net / Fight Network – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Jennifer Maia vs. Mayra Cantuária
Valesca Machado vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova
Kate Bacik vs. Paula Cristina
Kelly Ottoni vs. Jackie Cataline
Flor Hernandez vs. Ana Palacios
Ailed Zubieta vs. Giulliany Perêa
Ali Pellegrini vs. Marissa Ellis
Ashley Barrett vs. Tatiana Salazar
 

Denver to Host Invicta FC 56 on August 9, Featuring Maia-Cantuária Showdown

July 16, 2024/by Rob Tatum

DENVER — Fresh off one of the most successful events in Invicta Fighting Championships history, the phoenix is rising to a Mile High once more. The world’s premier combat sports organization for women touches down at the Stockyards Event Center in Denver on Friday, Aug. 9 with another star-studded lineup.
In the night’s headliner, Brazilian Jennifer Maia (21-10-1) returns to the organization that launched her into stardom to take on her countrywoman, Mayra Cantuária (10-5-1). Maia, the former Invicta FC flyweight champion and UFC title challenger, will move up in weight for a non-title bantamweight clash, marking her seventh appearance in the Invicta cage. Cantuária aims to build on the momentum of her second-round submission win over Calie Cutler in her promotional debut at Invicta FC 52 last year.
Invicta FC 56 will also feature the return of former strawweight titleholder Valesca “Tina Black” Machado (13-4), who welcomes Russia’s Yulia Ostroverkhova (9-2-1) to North America. Machado rebounded from her title defeat at Invicta FC 52 with a 49-second stoppage victory in February and looks to quickly get back into title contention. Ostroverkhova is a product of the Alexander Shlemenko “STORM” fight team and is an Open Fighting Championship strawweight champion.
The card also includes Brazilian Kelly Ottoni (5-0) against Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline (4-3) in a featherweight bout, English flyweight Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (4-1) takes on Brazilian Paula “Bittencourt” Cristina (6-2), Mexican atomweight Flor “Compean” Hernandez (4-1) clashes with Ana “Guerrera” Palacios (8-3-1), Ailed Zubieta (3-2), also of Mexico, faces off with fellow atomweight Giulliany “Giu” Perêa (1-0) of Brazil, featherweight Ali Pellegrini (debut) makes her first professional appearance opposite Missouri native Marissa “Mo” Ellis (1-1), and Ashley Barrett (debut) and Nicaragua’s Tatiana Salazar (debut) kick off the night’s action in a flyweight contest.
Invicta FC 56: Maia vs. Cantuária will air via CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT. Preliminary card action will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. Tickets to the event are on sale now through Eventbrite.

The current fight card can be found below:
Bantamweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Mayra Cantuária
Strawweight: Valesca Machado vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova
Featherweight: Kelly Ottoni vs. Jackie Cataline
Flyweight: Kate Bacik vs. Paula “Bittencourt” Cristina
Atomweight: Flor Hernandez vs. Ana Palacios
Atomweight: Ailed Zubieta vs. Giulliany Perêa
Featherweight: Ali Pellegrini vs. Marissa Ellis
Flyweight: Ashley Barrett vs. Tatiana Salazar
About Invicta FC:
A subsidiary of Anthem Sports and Entertainment, Inc., Invicta Fighting Championships is breaking barriers in women’s sports as the premier all-female promotion delivering unparalleled world championships and all-pro mixed martial arts (MMA) events. The history-making Invicta FC continues to pave the way for all to follow, providing female athletes from around the globe with a major platform where they are able to compete against other top talent. Founded in 2012 by veteran MMA executive Shannon Knapp, Invicta is pioneering the future growth of women’s MMA, putting the spotlight on the absolute best match-ups while identifying and developing the sport’s future stars. Follow Invicta on Instagram (@InvictaFC), TikTok (@InvictaFC), X (@InvictaFights) and Facebook (InvictaFights) for all the latest information. Watch Invicta FC live events on CBS Sports Network.

Jennifer Maia will suit up for Invicta Fighting Championships for the first time in nearly seven years when the former flyweight titleholder moves up to 135 pounds to do battle with Mayra Cantuaria in the Invicta 56 main event on Friday at the Stockyards Event Center in Denver. Meanwhile, Valesca Machado sets her sights on Yulia Ostroverkhova in the three-round strawweight co-headliner at 115 pounds.

Invicta 56 “Maia vs. Cantuaria”—which airs live on the CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT—also features a featherweight tilt pitting Kelly Jennifer Ottoni against Jackie Cataline and a flyweight affair matching Kate Bacik with Paula Cristina dos Santos Silva. The undercard streams live to Invicta’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, an atomweight clash between Flor Hernandez and Ana Palacios anchoring the preliminary festivities.

A closer look at the Invicta 56 particulars:

THE LINEUP​

135: Jennifer Maia vs. Mayra Cantuaria
115: Valesca Machado vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova
145: Kelly Jennifer Ottoni vs. Jackie Cataline
125: Kate Bacik vs. Paula Cristina dos Santos Silva
105: Flor Hernandez vs. Ana Palacios
105: Ailed Zubieta vs. Giulliany Perea
145: Ali Pellegrini vs. Marissa Ellis
125: Ashley Barrett vs. Tatiana Salazar

All fighters made weight for the mixed martial arts card, which features eight fights. The main event will see former flyweight queen and Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Jennifer Maia return to the promotion to face off against Mayra Cantuaria in a non-title bantamweight fight. Both women came in under 136 pounds to make the fight official.

Maia (21-10-1) had an up-and-down UFC stint that saw her unsuccessfully challenge for Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight title and won two out of her last three fights. However, recent wins over Maryna Moroz and Casey O'Neill weren't enough to keep the Brazilian inside the UFC after a loss to Viviane Araujo. Meanwhile, Cantuaria (10-5-1, 1 NC) recently won her Invicta debut by submitting Calie Cutler by rear-naked choke.

The Invicta FC 56 main card will air on CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Friday. Prelims will stream on Invicta’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Invicta FC 56 Weigh-in Results:​

Jennifer Maia (132.6) vs. Mayra Cantuaria (135.8)
Valesca Machado (115.8) vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova (115.6)
Kelly Jennifer Ottoni (146) vs. Jackie Cataline (144.8)
Kate Bacik (133.6) vs. Paula Cristina dos Santos Silva (135.4)
Flor Hernandez (105.8) vs. Ana Palacios (105.4)
Ailed Zubieta (104.6) vs. Giulliany Perea (105.8)
Ali Pellegrini (144.2) vs. Marissa Ellis (145.4)
Ashley Barrett (124) vs. Tatiana Salazar (125.8)
 
