PBP Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária ***Sherdog Discussion*** 2/7 5:30PM ET (CBS Sports)

mcs8u5j.jpeg

Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária
Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Main Card – CBS Sports Network – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Olga Rubin vs. Mayra Cantuaria
Shanna Young vs. Katharina Lehner
Victoria Leonardo vs. Rayla Nascimento
Liana Ferreira Pirosin vs. Shino VanHoose

Preliminary Card – YouTube – 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
Giulliany Perea Vieira vs. Hope Holmes
Joy Pendell vs. Julia Dorny
Amber Medina vs. Anna Somers

 
Shportshboooook: forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/invicta-fc-60-2-7-5-30pm-et.27832/
 
I guess Jackie Cataline had to cancel because she did Powderslap last week.

db77ec17-3131-4a6a-759a-08dd3bb48444_w1023_s.jpg
 
lmao @ the ref... I think someone in the crowd(?) had to bang something loud enough to get him to stop it in confusion because he wasn't doing shit while that girl was curled up getting wailed on with unanswered punches for at least a full minute
 
Hoping to see Rubin, lehner and Leo win in style they are not great but I've always found them to be gamers especially if they get to be the hammer
 
