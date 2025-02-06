Kowboy On Sherdog
Main Card – CBS Sports Network – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Olga Rubin vs. Mayra Cantuaria
Shanna Young vs. Katharina Lehner
Victoria Leonardo vs. Rayla Nascimento
Liana Ferreira Pirosin vs. Shino VanHoose
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
Giulliany Perea Vieira vs. Hope Holmes
Joy Pendell vs. Julia Dorny
Amber Medina vs. Anna Somers