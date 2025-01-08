So this man not only uses his medical skills to fix broken hard and soft shell Tacos, he doesn't discriminate, but he also said"I teach at risk youth to box, hold free self defense seminars, and donate to animal rescues every Christmasthat last one I do so I can A. Not have to figure out wtf to get people, and B. Act morally superior to them at the same time. It’s win win"This got me wondering what you other war room sherdoggers do that is good for others in your community or area?Or are you a blighty menaces to society as well as this shit posting on this karate sub forum?I've done construction work for habitat for humanity and delivered food for meals on wheels as well as packing food and passing it out at local food banks and churches (even though I don't attend any churches).Also donate a very small amount to a Doctor Tacos without Borders each year tooGiving people here a chance to highlight the good so please don't let me down with 0 replies because I assume a lot of you are actually out there doing a lot of good.There are many a Taco with stitches that saved their lives courtesy of good ole Dr. T