  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How do I do this without being a villain? Do I?

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Chama
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
6,841
Reaction score
11,489
Ok so basically I’ll dive right into it but my father for years donated anonymously to the food bank. On his passing, I found this out. I thought maybe to keep his memory alive, I would continue to do so in the same fashion and have been a donor for about 5 years anonymously as well. I have done contracting work for them free of charge a couple of times that people may or not know about but I wanted to be anonymous in my donations just in the spirit of my father. All cash.

Anyways, as time has gone on, I noticed that my anonymity was not so due to the lady running it having a big mouth. Not a big deal, mostly a minor thing. Whatever. I was annoyed. I also have some issues with how the money is spent and if I had some time alone with the books, I’m sure there’s some stuff going on I wouldn’t agree with.

But as most Canadians already know, we are plagued by immigration scammers. A common system they use to get in is our international student program. 4/5 of our foodbank use nationally is from people who have been here less than 5 years. Foreign students have to prove they have the funds to sustain themselves but they just borrow money from scammers in India, show it them give it back with fees and come here. There’s numerous videos of them on YouTube telling eachother how to get free food here. This infuriates me.

The other day, I mentioned how many other food banks are specifically blocking non residents and foreign students and got absolutely blasted and called down to the lowest by the lady in charge. She minced no words in what was probably the worst shit anyone’s ever said to me. She brought my deceased father into it and said he’d be ashamed of me for wanting to feed Canadians first, not those who came here on false pretences or are using the food bank when they don’t need to.

So… what would you do? My anonymity is kind of compromised and as a multiple business owner, I’m worried about backlash from refusing to donate to the food bank anymore due to what could be perceived as racism.

I’m not a far right extremist. This is a very mainstream issue right now to the point where the federal liberals who so badly broke the immigration system and allowed all this to happen are even rolling back a lot of the stuff they did. I am not in minority here.

Do I pull out politely over differences or do I continue to donate out of fear? My mom suggested I openly donate to another charity but I’d like to just lay low with this. I want to do it to help people in the spirit of my father who was a great man.

TLDR: do I continue donating money anonymously to an organization I have disagreements with, ran by a woman I hate out of fear of woke cancel culture?
 
Sonny Qc said:
Go to a stripclub
Pay for a couple of dance and take pic with a black stripper.

Then post the pic on social media
With the hash tags #NotARacist

Donate money elsewhere after.
Click to expand...
I was going to donate my old clothes to the starving but nobody starving would fit them lol.

Maybe I’ll go around and hand out bottles of hard liquor to the homeless on tiktok in my company coveralls.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I was going to donate my old clothes to the starving but nobody starving would fit them lol.

Maybe I’ll go around and hand out bottles of hard liquor to the homeless on tiktok in my company coveralls.
Click to expand...
Donate money on youth who can't afford to play sport dawg.
 
Tough one, I think I would take your mothers advice and potentially look elsewhere to donate to. If it's between donating and not, i'd donate, but way easier to say that when it's not your money, good luck whatever happens :)
 
I don’t think donating somewhere means you get to change their policies …

But just stop donating if it bothers you .. put the money someplace else if you wanna donate to stuff
 
Never feel blackmailed or obligated to donate. Ever. Any charity or other organization which makes you feel that way is not worthy of your donations.
 
How much do you care if people think you're a Nazi? If you own multiple businesses these people might try to ruin you. If it's not that big of a donation at least keep doing it for a couple years.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Donate money on youth who can't afford to play sport dawg.
Click to expand...
Yeah I donated my salary last year from playing hockey to buying gear for the rink to loan out. I’ll probably do the same this year. Maybe I’ll dig deeper into that. I jusy want to keep my fathers memory alive and help people like he would have. At the end of the day, as long as it’s genuinely helping people then I’m ok with it.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Ok so basically I’ll dive right into it but my father for years donated anonymously to the food bank. On his passing, I found this out. I thought maybe to keep his memory alive, I would continue to do so in the same fashion and have been a donor for about 5 years anonymously as well. I have done contracting work for them free of charge a couple of times that people may or not know about but I wanted to be anonymous in my donations just in the spirit of my father. All cash.

Anyways, as time has gone on, I noticed that my anonymity was not so due to the lady running it having a big mouth. Not a big deal, mostly a minor thing. Whatever. I was annoyed. I also have some issues with how the money is spent and if I had some time alone with the books, I’m sure there’s some stuff going on I wouldn’t agree with.

But as most Canadians already know, we are plagued by immigration scammers. A common system they use to get in is our international student program. 4/5 of our foodbank use nationally is from people who have been here less than 5 years. Foreign students have to prove they have the funds to sustain themselves but they just borrow money from scammers in India, show it them give it back with fees and come here. There’s numerous videos of them on YouTube telling eachother how to get free food here. This infuriates me.

The other day, I mentioned how many other food banks are specifically blocking non residents and foreign students and got absolutely blasted and called down to the lowest by the lady in charge. She minced no words in what was probably the worst shit anyone’s ever said to me. She brought my deceased father into it and said he’d be ashamed of me for wanting to feed Canadians first, not those who came here on false pretences or are using the food bank when they don’t need to.

So… what would you do? My anonymity is kind of compromised and as a multiple business owner, I’m worried about backlash from refusing to donate to the food bank anymore due to what could be perceived as racism.

I’m not a far right extremist. This is a very mainstream issue right now to the point where the federal liberals who so badly broke the immigration system and allowed all this to happen are even rolling back a lot of the stuff they did. I am not in minority here.

Do I pull out politely over differences or do I continue to donate out of fear? My mom suggested I openly donate to another charity but I’d like to just lay low with this. I want to do it to help people in the spirit of my father who was a great man.

TLDR: do I continue donating money anonymously to an organization I have disagreements with, ran by a woman I hate out of fear of woke cancel culture?
Click to expand...

I'm a professor at a university in the Greater Toronto Area, and I can tell you that food insecurity among students, particularly international students, is very real.

Many of these students have been duped into coming here - they are promised a quality education, job opportunities and affordable housing, but experience nothing but exploitation and abject poverty. Predatory recruitment practices at Canadian universities and colleges is a very real thing - the fault lies squarely with a broken system, not the students themselves.

Personally, I would donate knowing that the vast majority of people who use food banks actually need the food and are not looking to abuse the system.

PS: I sit on the board of both Furniture Bank and Second Harvest. If you would like to learn more about how to target your donations to ensure maximum impact, PM me.
 
Domitian said:
How much do you care if people think you're a Nazi? If you own multiple businesses these people might try to ruin you. If it's not that big of a donation at least keep doing it for a couple years.
Click to expand...
A decent amount I guess. I mean I don’t really care about the opinions of woke far left lunatics but I fear it may get backlash. I doubt it would be any more than some dumb SJW telling her dumb libtard friends that I’m a racist. I’m not sure how far she’d push it. She was pretty adamant on educating me on what a shitty person I am though.

I was going to fill the room with uppercuts but it’s 2024 now. We used to live in such a simpler time.
 
They closed a food bank here bc they stopped serving indian students who took everything and donated nothing. They felt so bad about being racist they just shut it down for the whole community instead. Pussy move. This avalanche of Indians fuckin sucks.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
A decent amount I guess. I mean I don’t really care about the opinions of woke far left lunatics but I fear it may get backlash. I doubt it would be any more than some dumb SJW telling her dumb libtard friends that I’m a racist. I’m not sure how far she’d push it. She was pretty adamant on educating me on what a shitty person I am though.

I was going to fill the room with uppercuts but it’s 2024 now. We used to live in such a simpler time.
Click to expand...
There is no rationalizing with this type of person and depending on how they feel could try to ruin your reputation. However, while there are leeches who abuse the system there really are people who need help so you can rest easy at least somebody is actually benefitting from the generosity. Your father probably understood that only a fraction of his help was going to people in genuine need and did it anyway.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Ok so basically I’ll dive right into it but my father for years donated anonymously to the food bank. On his passing, I found this out. I thought maybe to keep his memory alive, I would continue to do so in the same fashion and have been a donor for about 5 years anonymously as well. I have done contracting work for them free of charge a couple of times that people may or not know about but I wanted to be anonymous in my donations just in the spirit of my father. All cash.

Anyways, as time has gone on, I noticed that my anonymity was not so due to the lady running it having a big mouth. Not a big deal, mostly a minor thing. Whatever. I was annoyed. I also have some issues with how the money is spent and if I had some time alone with the books, I’m sure there’s some stuff going on I wouldn’t agree with.

But as most Canadians already know, we are plagued by immigration scammers. A common system they use to get in is our international student program. 4/5 of our foodbank use nationally is from people who have been here less than 5 years. Foreign students have to prove they have the funds to sustain themselves but they just borrow money from scammers in India, show it them give it back with fees and come here. There’s numerous videos of them on YouTube telling eachother how to get free food here. This infuriates me.

The other day, I mentioned how many other food banks are specifically blocking non residents and foreign students and got absolutely blasted and called down to the lowest by the lady in charge. She minced no words in what was probably the worst shit anyone’s ever said to me. She brought my deceased father into it and said he’d be ashamed of me for wanting to feed Canadians first, not those who came here on false pretences or are using the food bank when they don’t need to.

So… what would you do? My anonymity is kind of compromised and as a multiple business owner, I’m worried about backlash from refusing to donate to the food bank anymore due to what could be perceived as racism.

I’m not a far right extremist. This is a very mainstream issue right now to the point where the federal liberals who so badly broke the immigration system and allowed all this to happen are even rolling back a lot of the stuff they did. I am not in minority here.

Do I pull out politely over differences or do I continue to donate out of fear? My mom suggested I openly donate to another charity but I’d like to just lay low with this. I want to do it to help people in the spirit of my father who was a great man.

TLDR: do I continue donating money anonymously to an organization I have disagreements with, ran by a woman I hate out of fear of woke cancel culture?
Click to expand...

My honest opinion is you're twisting things to get sympathy here. Frankly, you sound like a jackass that's wrapped up in your own bullshit.

If you want to be upset then take it out on your government for creating the situation but I'm sure there are also plenty of non-residents that genuinely need help.
 
It depends. Most food banks don't really use all their food and a lot hot or prepared food goes to waste. My friend in uni used to go there and he would bring back gourmet food they were about to throw out. I honestly don't mind if it is that situation and there were a lot of leftovers. You are right that the students are supposed to prove they are able to survive by eating school meals. I think it's just culturally they might be extremely frugal. They might not understand they are taking food for people who really need it.

I saw the food bank video with the Indian bro. He is kind of a cheap fuck. He had like a 90k job. His video sort of fed into the bad Indian stereotype. I had family members who rented one 3 room apartment to 3 Indian students and they ended subletting to more than 20 something people in there. They rented to Indian students before but the new crop of folks coming into Canada are different. All it takes is one bad experience and they don't want to rent to foreigners anymore. There is this anti new Indian sentiment in Canada. I see a lot of Canadian videos through family members. There is this one lady who was robbing houses of candy and decorations during Halloween. There are other videos of people ignoring the no fishing signs etc etc.
 
Sweater of AV said:
My honest opinion is you're twisting things to get sympathy here. Frankly, you sound like a jackass that's wrapped up in your own bullshit.

If you want to be upset then take it out on your government for creating the situation but I'm sure there are also plenty of non-residents that genuinely need help.
Click to expand...
Thank for your honesty. There’s probably some truth in that. It just pisses me off our government got us in this mess and allowed such blatant scamming and of course, I hate those scamming our systems as much as those who enable it. They are supposed to show money to prove they can sustain themselves for this exact reason.

I don’t think we shouldn’t accept being treated as second class citizens in our own taxpayer funded countries, ran by governments who are supposed to represent our needs. I’m not asking for sympathy, I’m looking for honest opinions and yours was a help.


I should probably just shut the hell up and find another place to send my money. I have no choice but be wrapped up in my own bullshit though as it is what I do for a living and I need to make careful moves. Was hoping for some reassurance that I’m not a scumbag. Maybe I am.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5271.jpeg
    IMG_5271.jpeg
    128.9 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
ThaiSexPills said:
Ok so basically I’ll dive right into it but my father for years donated anonymously to the food bank. On his passing, I found this out. I thought maybe to keep his memory alive, I would continue to do so in the same fashion and have been a donor for about 5 years anonymously as well. I have done contracting work for them free of charge a couple of times that people may or not know about but I wanted to be anonymous in my donations just in the spirit of my father. All cash.

Anyways, as time has gone on, I noticed that my anonymity was not so due to the lady running it having a big mouth. Not a big deal, mostly a minor thing. Whatever. I was annoyed. I also have some issues with how the money is spent and if I had some time alone with the books, I’m sure there’s some stuff going on I wouldn’t agree with.

But as most Canadians already know, we are plagued by immigration scammers. A common system they use to get in is our international student program. 4/5 of our foodbank use nationally is from people who have been here less than 5 years. Foreign students have to prove they have the funds to sustain themselves but they just borrow money from scammers in India, show it them give it back with fees and come here. There’s numerous videos of them on YouTube telling eachother how to get free food here. This infuriates me.

The other day, I mentioned how many other food banks are specifically blocking non residents and foreign students and got absolutely blasted and called down to the lowest by the lady in charge. She minced no words in what was probably the worst shit anyone’s ever said to me. She brought my deceased father into it and said he’d be ashamed of me for wanting to feed Canadians first, not those who came here on false pretences or are using the food bank when they don’t need to.

So… what would you do? My anonymity is kind of compromised and as a multiple business owner, I’m worried about backlash from refusing to donate to the food bank anymore due to what could be perceived as racism.

I’m not a far right extremist. This is a very mainstream issue right now to the point where the federal liberals who so badly broke the immigration system and allowed all this to happen are even rolling back a lot of the stuff they did. I am not in minority here.

Do I pull out politely over differences or do I continue to donate out of fear? My mom suggested I openly donate to another charity but I’d like to just lay low with this. I want to do it to help people in the spirit of my father who was a great man.

TLDR: do I continue donating money anonymously to an organization I have disagreements with, ran by a woman I hate out of fear of woke cancel culture?
Click to expand...
No. Fuck em
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IDGETKTFO
How do you eat ?
2
Replies
24
Views
776
ObsoleteSoul
ObsoleteSoul

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,094
Messages
56,497,779
Members
175,250
Latest member
Bisturi

Share this page

Back
Top