How do I do this without being a villain? Do I?

Ok so basically I’ll dive right into it but my father for years donated anonymously to the food bank. On his passing, I found this out. I thought maybe to keep his memory alive, I would continue to do so in the same fashion and have been a donor for about 5 years anonymously as well. I have done contracting work for them free of charge a couple of times that people may or not know about but I wanted to be anonymous in my donations just in the spirit of my father. All cash.



Anyways, as time has gone on, I noticed that my anonymity was not so due to the lady running it having a big mouth. Not a big deal, mostly a minor thing. Whatever. I was annoyed. I also have some issues with how the money is spent and if I had some time alone with the books, I’m sure there’s some stuff going on I wouldn’t agree with.



But as most Canadians already know, we are plagued by immigration scammers. A common system they use to get in is our international student program. 4/5 of our foodbank use nationally is from people who have been here less than 5 years. Foreign students have to prove they have the funds to sustain themselves but they just borrow money from scammers in India, show it them give it back with fees and come here. There’s numerous videos of them on YouTube telling eachother how to get free food here. This infuriates me.



The other day, I mentioned how many other food banks are specifically blocking non residents and foreign students and got absolutely blasted and called down to the lowest by the lady in charge. She minced no words in what was probably the worst shit anyone’s ever said to me. She brought my deceased father into it and said he’d be ashamed of me for wanting to feed Canadians first, not those who came here on false pretences or are using the food bank when they don’t need to.



So… what would you do? My anonymity is kind of compromised and as a multiple business owner, I’m worried about backlash from refusing to donate to the food bank anymore due to what could be perceived as racism.



I’m not a far right extremist. This is a very mainstream issue right now to the point where the federal liberals who so badly broke the immigration system and allowed all this to happen are even rolling back a lot of the stuff they did. I am not in minority here.



Do I pull out politely over differences or do I continue to donate out of fear? My mom suggested I openly donate to another charity but I’d like to just lay low with this. I want to do it to help people in the spirit of my father who was a great man.



TLDR: do I continue donating money anonymously to an organization I have disagreements with, ran by a woman I hate out of fear of woke cancel culture?