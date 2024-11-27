Food & Drink How do you salt?

How do you salt your food?

  • I add a touch of salt per bite as I eat

  • I salt the entire dish and then feast

  • I never use salt and I am judging you as a result of this thread

  • I save all my salt in case the West African currency system makes its way back around again

I am eating leftover spaghetti and meatballs and I had this phenomenal idea for a thread!

First thing's first, congrats to all that made it through the 2FApocalypse. We lost some good brothers to that technology snafu and if we didn't end the requirement, i might not have made it as my work blocks the 2FA.

So, my poll question is simple: When you salt your food, how do you apply that sweet, sweet salt?

I personally like to add a little dash of sea salt per bite. I don't salt it all up and mix as I want my salt sprinkles fresh and visible.

Tell me Sherbros, how you salting?????
 
salty-salt-bae.gif
 
Osculater said:
I salt my food before or during cooking time
Click to expand...
Yeah I salt during cooking but sometimes I go light. I never want to be heavy handed with my seasonings. Dude I was on a Dan-O's kick for a bit and one night, I made tacos for the wife and I. I decided this would be the time to try my new Dan-O's. I had gotten this one:
918A16WTe8L._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg

To me, that sounded like a great addition to my crunchwraps. Well my wife saw it as a mortal sin and she won't drop it. So I now season a bit after.
 
