Red Beard
FCF Enforcer
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2016
- Messages
- 15,498
- Reaction score
- 33,861
I am eating leftover spaghetti and meatballs and I had this phenomenal idea for a thread!
First thing's first, congrats to all that made it through the 2FApocalypse. We lost some good brothers to that technology snafu and if we didn't end the requirement, i might not have made it as my work blocks the 2FA.
So, my poll question is simple: When you salt your food, how do you apply that sweet, sweet salt?
I personally like to add a little dash of sea salt per bite. I don't salt it all up and mix as I want my salt sprinkles fresh and visible.
Tell me Sherbros, how you salting?????
First thing's first, congrats to all that made it through the 2FApocalypse. We lost some good brothers to that technology snafu and if we didn't end the requirement, i might not have made it as my work blocks the 2FA.
So, my poll question is simple: When you salt your food, how do you apply that sweet, sweet salt?
I personally like to add a little dash of sea salt per bite. I don't salt it all up and mix as I want my salt sprinkles fresh and visible.
Tell me Sherbros, how you salting?????