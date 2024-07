Corrado Soprano said: Jake Paul already owns the UFC and his fans. The fact that a Youtuber can dominate former UFC champions & Hall of Famers in combat sports show how low the skill Click to expand...

well he is beating retired ufc fighters, not ufc champions, and he is on roids and usually 1-2 weight classes bigger than all of them. 46 Year Old Anderson was giving him fits, Tyron in the 1st match up arguably won, and Nate Diaz even after getting beat up early, still came after him and put up a good fight. I give him his props, but to say he is dominating is a bit much.