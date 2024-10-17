Crime Video: Mike Perry Directs Homophobic Slurs at Police During DUI Arrest

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
mike-perry-arrest.jpg

Video of Mike Perry’s recent DUI arrest shows the BKFC star acting hostile and using derogatory language toward police officers.



Perry was pulled over by Clermont (Florida) Police for speeding on Oct. 12. Bodycam footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows Perry initially becoming agitated with one officer when he is questioned about his consumption of alcohol.

“Well, you’re talking a little slow, and I can smell it coming out of this side when I came over here,” the officer says.


  “Well, you’re talking a little fast,” Perry responds.

  “I’m talking a little fast?” the officer says. “OK, I’ll slow it down just for you. Is that better?”

  Perry is then asked to step out of the vehicle. When he refuses to take a sobriety test, Perry is placed under arrest. At that point, Perry addresses his wife, who was in the vehicle with him, and uses homophobic slurs when referring to the officers.

“Latory, I’m getting arrested, because I’m not doing no bullsh— sobriety tests,” Perry tells his wife. “So just relax honey, I’ll be home soon. They know exactly who I am. They’re f---ing mad. F--k these f----ts, couple of f----ts. They’re a couple of f----ts, forget about it.”

After placing Perry in handcuffs, the officer removes a receipt from Perry’s pocket, which prompts more hostile language from the BKFC star.

“Take a look at that receipt motherf---er,” Perry said. “Your wife ain’t got s--t that cost that much. How about that, p---y. Put that s--t on f---ing Instagram, f----t. F--k you, f---t. You’re a couple of f----ts.”

Perry was arrested and booked into jail for DUI and refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. He was released from jail on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in court on Oct. 30. Perry could face up to 60 days in jail for the charges, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors in Florida. It was Perry’s first DUI offense, per online records.

Perry has emerged as BKFC’s biggest star in recent years, posting a 5-0 record in the promotion. He owns notable wins over the likes of Michael Page, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold and Thiago Alves in BKFC competition. Most recently, “Platinum” suffered a sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match this past July.

Prior to his bare-knuckle exploits, Perry went 7-8 with the UFC from 2016 to 2021. He last appeared in the Octagon at UFC on ABC 2, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on April 10, 2021.



He’s acting an ass and DUI is not ok.

But, he actually speaks like that ‘slow’ or whatever when sober too, lol.
 
I mean is anyone surprised? Thats how gangstas from the street like Perry speak. Just listen to some 50 Cent or The LOX.
 
StewDogg11 said:
I mean is anyone surprised? Thats how gangstas from the street like Perry speak. Just listen to some 50 Cent or The LOX.
Click to expand...
I don't think 50 Cent is a good example. I don't believe he would behave this way. He's one of the guys who grew up, and got out. Took his opportunity when he left the hood to leave it out of himself. Didn't take the trailer park with him, so to speak. He's like Ice T in that respect. They bettered themselves. So did Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is out there visiting kids charities and volunteering as a coach and being a walking billboard of positivity for Americans. He's nice to everyone.

Mike Perry, on the other hand, is behaving like a spoiled brat. And that isn't his background, is it? He wasn't raised a silver spoon trust fund baby. So why is he acting like one in his middle age? It's disgraceful.
 
Madmick said:
I don't think 50 Cent is a good example. I don't believe he would behave this way. He's one of the guys who grew up, and got out. Took his opportunity when he left the hood to leave it out of himself. Didn't take the trailer park with him, so to speak. He's like Ice T in that respect. They bettered themselves. So did Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is out there visiting kids charities and volunteering as a coach and being a walking billboard of positivity for Americans. He's nice to everyone.

Mike Perry, on the other hand, is behaving like a spoiled brat. And that isn't his background, is it? He wasn't raised a silver spoon trust fund baby. So why is he acting like one in his middle age? It's disgraceful.
Click to expand...

What I meant was his music is/was lettered with f bombs and other “homophobic” references. Hell they’re even in his most popular song “In Da Club”.
 
Dumb move..but not really a surprise.
 
the-god-father-marlon-brando.gif



#FreePlatinum

He probably was sober, was just the CTE acting up
Not like he pulled a drive-by or anything like Cayane
But if you lip off the cops, they will make an example out of you, I know this first hand lol

#DrivingWhilePlatinum


*But if he really was drunk, then he gets what he deserves
 
StewDogg11 said:
What I meant was his music is/was lettered with f bombs and other “homophobic” references. Hell they’re even in his most popular song “In Da Club”.
Click to expand...
I'm not a snowflake, I'm not particularly offended by the nature of the language. I'm condemning his demeanor and conduct. Additionally, I don't think citing the lyrics of a work of art like a song justify similar language in an encounter with police. What is tolerable in the former isn't in the latter. There was no justification to be profane. Moreover, these police didn't give him any reason to berate them this way.
 
Madmick said:
I'm not a snowflake, I'm not particularly offended by the nature of the language. I'm condemning his demeanor and conduct. Additionally, I don't think citing the lyrics of a work of art like a song justify similar language in an encounter with police. What is tolerable in the former isn't in the latter. There was no justification to be profane. Moreover, these police didn't give him any reason to berate them this way.
Click to expand...

I’m not defending Perry at all. I’ve always thought him to be a moron. But I also know that’s how people in the hood talk so that’s why I don’t find it surprising.
 
Who speeds in the darkness of night when they are drunk?

The dumbest criminals are busted by speeding. Got a couple kilos of cocaine? Make sure to drive at least 15mph over the speed limit. Complete morons.
 
once a crackhead, almost always a crackhead

the one's who turn things around and quit fighting everyone are the real champions
 
