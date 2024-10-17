Kowboy On Sherdog
Perry was pulled over by Clermont (Florida) Police for speeding on Oct. 12. Bodycam footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows Perry initially becoming agitated with one officer when he is questioned about his consumption of alcohol.
“Well, you’re talking a little slow, and I can smell it coming out of this side when I came over here,” the officer says.
“Well, you’re talking a little fast,” Perry responds.
“I’m talking a little fast?” the officer says. “OK, I’ll slow it down just for you. Is that better?”
Perry is then asked to step out of the vehicle. When he refuses to take a sobriety test, Perry is placed under arrest. At that point, Perry addresses his wife, who was in the vehicle with him, and uses homophobic slurs when referring to the officers.
“Latory, I’m getting arrested, because I’m not doing no bullsh— sobriety tests,” Perry tells his wife. “So just relax honey, I’ll be home soon. They know exactly who I am. They’re f---ing mad. F--k these f----ts, couple of f----ts. They’re a couple of f----ts, forget about it.”
After placing Perry in handcuffs, the officer removes a receipt from Perry’s pocket, which prompts more hostile language from the BKFC star.
“Take a look at that receipt motherf---er,” Perry said. “Your wife ain’t got s--t that cost that much. How about that, p---y. Put that s--t on f---ing Instagram, f----t. F--k you, f---t. You’re a couple of f----ts.”
Perry was arrested and booked into jail for DUI and refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. He was released from jail on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in court on Oct. 30. Perry could face up to 60 days in jail for the charges, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors in Florida. It was Perry’s first DUI offense, per online records.
Perry has emerged as BKFC’s biggest star in recent years, posting a 5-0 record in the promotion. He owns notable wins over the likes of Michael Page, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold and Thiago Alves in BKFC competition. Most recently, “Platinum” suffered a sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match this past July.
Prior to his bare-knuckle exploits, Perry went 7-8 with the UFC from 2016 to 2021. He last appeared in the Octagon at UFC on ABC 2, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on April 10, 2021.
