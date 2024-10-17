I don't think 50 Cent is a good example. I don't believe he would behave this way. He's one of the guys who grew up, and got out. Took his opportunity when he left the hood to leave it out of himself. Didn't take the trailer park with him, so to speak. He's like Ice T in that respect. They bettered themselves. So did Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is out there visiting kids charities and volunteering as a coach and being a walking billboard of positivity for Americans. He's nice to everyone.



Mike Perry, on the other hand, is behaving like a spoiled brat. And that isn't his background, is it? He wasn't raised a silver spoon trust fund baby. So why is he acting like one in his middle age? It's disgraceful.