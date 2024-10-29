

Sam Levin in Los Angeles Revealed: officers appear to hold Michael Kenyon, 30, to hot pavement in July, causing third-degree burns

Michael Kenyon in Phoenix, Arizona, on 26 October. Photograph: Courtesy of Steve Benedetto

Michael Kenyon suffered third-degree burns after an encounter with Phoenix police officers. ‘[Now] every time I see cops, I think, is he after me?’

Photograph: Courtesy of Steve Benedetto

“Please … I didn’t do anything.”

Police haven’t released body-camera footage. A police spokesperson, Rob Scherer, said in a statement that officers were investigating a “theft in progress” and that Kenyon “matched the suspect description”.

Michael Kenyon recalls waking up in the hospital, handcuffed to a bad, after his arrest in July 2024.

Photograph: Courtesy of Michael Kenyon’s lawyers



“Whoever trained these guys are really responsible. These guys all acted the same, so somebody drilled it into them.”

Dr Cecilia Sorensen, director of Columbia’s global consortium on climate and health education, said when air temperatures climb above 100F, the pavement can sometimes be 40 to 60 degrees hotter: “If you have direct contact with that surface, you’re going to start getting damage to your skin.” Click to expand...