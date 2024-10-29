Ilia vs Conor (155/170 lbs) Next?

If you're the UFC, with the ESPN deal expiring & a new deal on the horizon, would it be a wise gamble to try and get Ilia the Conor rub? Ilia seems to be the new superstar/future face of the UFC it would make sense & a lot of money to have him fight Conor next. Conor likely doesn't have more than a fight or 2 left so it would be smart to use him to build up a new crop of stars, llia then perhaps Paddy.



The obvious risk is Conor pulling out again, as well as Conor potentially beating Ilia. As a business move what do you think of this hypothetical fight?



(In the meantime a Volk vs Lopes Interim title fight would actually make sense for the Australian co-main in February)