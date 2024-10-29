Ilia vs Conor (155/170 lbs) Next?

If you're the UFC, with the ESPN deal expiring & a new deal on the horizon, would it be a wise gamble to try and get Ilia the Conor rub? Ilia seems to be the new superstar/future face of the UFC it would make sense & a lot of money to have him fight Conor next. Conor likely doesn't have more than a fight or 2 left so it would be smart to use him to build up a new crop of stars, llia then perhaps Paddy.

The obvious risk is Conor pulling out again, as well as Conor potentially beating Ilia. As a business move what do you think of this hypothetical fight?

(In the meantime a Volk vs Lopes Interim title fight would actually make sense for the Australian co-main in February)
 
It's gonna be tough to tell them apart in the fight

1000020247.jpg
 
Conor ain't stupid. Well maybe, but not stupid enough to get locked in a cage with Topuria.
 
Money / business wise it’s a dream fight.

UFC would make it straight away, but Conor is a big risk at the moment.

He’s basically a full blown addict, he can’t be trusted to meet his requirements to show up for a fight at 155. Conor is fully awol at the moment, coked up.

That’s why Dana has been apprehensive to book fights, he costs them money when he fucks around and pulls out etc.
 
Make sure Pena vs Kayla is the co-main so it can get bumped up ;)
 
Why would Ilia -besides the money- fight an ex-fighter in a losing streak looking barely competitive in his last two fights two divisions above?
 
McGregor is retired

Ga98eRfXUAAS0cT
 
"Besides the money"

My guy money is the entire object of the fight game. Fame as well, but they go hand-in-hand in this case.

Also he gets to keep his belt win or lose. It's win-win regardless.

If you weren't so caught up in your personal feelings towards Conor, you would've easily been able to comprehend this simplistic logic.
 
Get him kidnapped and put him on as island?
 
