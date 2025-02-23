  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Don't buy the "can't make weight" Ilia thing. Again: he is smart.

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
326
Reaction score
372
Lopes is 10 cm taller. Volk is just 2 cm shorter and built like a Pitbull. Evloev is his same height and jacked. Lerone Murphy is 5cm taller.

Ilia could easily go a bit lighter on the lifts and up the LISS cardio to shred some lbs off camp.
He has a pretty similar frame to DP's... but is 5cm shorter.

Ilia is not intelligent, but he's very smart. He has watched Diego vs Evloev and Evloev vs Aljo.
He would be the favorite agains both, sure, but he sees these fights as high risk low reward.
Stress on "high risk", because both guys are well rounded with a strong wrestling/ground game but, specially, have great relative strength.

Allegedly, his team doubts wether they would put Ilia in serious trouble in a wrestling-grappling heavy fight if Ilia loses some mass off camp, implying losing some strength, so he wouldn't have to cut that much weight.

I think Ilia would/should win, but probably not in a flashy way and maybe even don't looking good and losing some of his so-called "aura" (hate the term).
 
Not everyone can cut the same, but he isnt particularly big for FW, every former FW fighting at LW are larger than him, from the top 15 only Tsarukyan has the same height with longer arms, the rest are all around bigger, who knows, left money on the table imo.
 
Rubios said:
Lopes is 10 cm taller. Volk is just 2 cm shorter and built like a Pitbull. Evloev is his same height and jacked. Lerone Murphy is 5cm taller.

Ilia could easily go a bit lighter on the lifts and up the LISS cardio to shred some lbs off camp.
He has a pretty similar frame to DP's... but is 5cm shorter.

Ilia is not intelligent, but he's very smart. He has watched Diego vs Evloev and Evloev vs Aljo.
He would be the favorite agains both, sure, but he sees these fights as high risk low reward.
Stress on "high risk", because both guys are well rounded with a strong wrestling/ground game but, specially, have great relative strength.

Allegedly, his team doubts wether they would put Ilia in serious trouble in a wrestling-grappling heavy fight if Ilia loses some mass off camp, implying losing some strength, so he wouldn't have to cut that much weight.

I think Ilia would/should win, but probably not in a flashy way and maybe even don't looking good and losing some of his so-called "aura" (hate the term).
Click to expand...

There are high risk fights for him at both FW and LW - although Volk presents less danger than Diego and Evloev - but the potential rewards are much greater at LW.

Ilia is making a strategic decision—betting on himself—that the risk at LW is worth it. He gets to cut the line for a title shot and if he manages to KO Makhachev, he instantly becomes the UFC's biggest star.
 
It’s just odd that he went from making 145 with no issues and drinking wine to celebrate to “it’s impossible”.
 
Ilia knows that Islam's chin vulnerable and counting on landing a ko shot with 25 minutes
 
Double champ status, early retirement,
his brother might not want to make 35 anymore. That could be another factor. Either way, I like how Ilia is being a man about it. Gives up the belt with no complaints.
 
Weight cutting isn't the same for everyone. He may feel like the loss of strength and speed isn't worth it anymore. He beat max but maybe he felt something in that fight or cut. We won't know until he let's us know.
 
Yes he's lying and he's not our friend anymore
 
MrBlackheart said:
It’s just odd that he went from making 145 with no issues and drinking wine to celebrate to “it’s impossible”.
Click to expand...
How do you know there were no issues? Might have been plenty of issues.

And a little bit of alcohol helps with weight cutting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
I Hope The UFC Does Not Go Through With This Planned Ilia-Volk Rematch
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
NextGen
N
R
His move is ballsy, but Ilia is calculated
2
Replies
22
Views
356
joy2day
joy2day
Sean Chowdhury
Evloev and Aljo would give Ilia a much harder fight than Volk and Diego Lopes imo
Replies
9
Views
350
JKS
JKS
Sean Chowdhury
Media Jorge Masvidal says who he thinks is the only guy that can beat Ilia at his weight class
2
Replies
24
Views
820
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
gracie_barra_samurai
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,950
Messages
56,934,484
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top