Don't buy the "can't make weight" Ilia thing. Again: he is smart.

Lopes is 10 cm taller. Volk is just 2 cm shorter and built like a Pitbull. Evloev is his same height and jacked. Lerone Murphy is 5cm taller.



Ilia could easily go a bit lighter on the lifts and up the LISS cardio to shred some lbs off camp.

He has a pretty similar frame to DP's... but is 5cm shorter.



Ilia is not intelligent, but he's very smart. He has watched Diego vs Evloev and Evloev vs Aljo.

He would be the favorite agains both , sure, but he sees these fights as high risk low reward.

Stress on "high risk", because both guys are well rounded with a strong wrestling/ground game but, specially, have great relative strength .



Allegedly, his team doubts wether they would put Ilia in serious trouble in a wrestling-grappling heavy fight if Ilia loses some mass off camp , implying losing some strength, so he wouldn't have to cut that much weight.



I think Ilia would/should win, but probably not in a flashy way and maybe even don't looking good and losing some of his so-called "aura" (hate the term).