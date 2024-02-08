Ilia Topuria’s huge weakness

Leg kicks.
I’ve watched several of his fights and the guy has no answer for it.
He looks so confused when his opponent lands it and seems to just hope they don’t throw it again. Even Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell of all people landed a ton of leg kicks on Topuria and he had 0 answers for it.

Topuria is obsessed with Canelo and boxing so much the guy forgets that this is MMA. He sits on his lead foot so heavily that it’s bound to be exploited.

He does kick a good bit himself, but has no idea how to block one, because of his boxer’s stance.

Seems like something that will be exploited by Volk, if he isn’t too shopworn now.
 
There will be a ton of disappointed people when Volk easily cruises past Topuria. It's become fashionable in the past year to proclaim Topuria as the man to dethrone Volk, but I don't see it (unless Volk's chin was cracked by Islam's shin).

I expect Topuria to be champion at some point, but he's still pretty inexperienced. The best wins on his resume were against Emmett and Bryce, both of whom are very rudimentary on the feet. Volk's striking is far more nuanced. Topuria obviously has a puncher's chance, but outside of that, I don't think he offers much resistance to Volk.
 
Volk is a cerebral fighter, so I'm sure he has been watching tapes on Topuria to see where he can catch him.

The leg kicks may be a big part of the game plan.
 
Volk probably has the more complete skillset and higher fight iq. But the X factor is if Volk is the same guy turning around quickly after a KO and being over 35, the age guys seem to drop off overnight.
 
it would be hilarious if Topuria wilted after the 3rd or 4th leg kick.

Leg kick KOs are great
 
