Ilia Topuria’s huge weakness

Leg kicks.

I’ve watched several of his fights and the guy has no answer for it.

He looks so confused when his opponent lands it and seems to just hope they don’t throw it again. Even Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell of all people landed a ton of leg kicks on Topuria and he had 0 answers for it.



Topuria is obsessed with Canelo and boxing so much the guy forgets that this is MMA. He sits on his lead foot so heavily that it’s bound to be exploited.



He does kick a good bit himself, but has no idea how to block one, because of his boxer’s stance.



Seems like something that will be exploited by Volk, if he isn’t too shopworn now.