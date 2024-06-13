  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If Khamzat is officially out for this fight, what is next on his plate?

Khamzat seems to be middling in no-mans lands. He has not fought an actual mw in 4 years and its been a couple years since he did anything worth remembering at WW. If he wants to prove himself at MW where there seems to be a long line already for that title shot, he will have to fight soon otherwise he's just gonna get backlogged and his hype will fade. He won't be able to rely on it to get juicy fights like with Whittaker out of the blue.

He cannot fight at any USA cards so that limits his opportunities to grab a win. The UFC will like need to set match up against somebody thats ranked or somewhat known to show if he has the capabilities to justify a gifted title shot. I am thinking even fighting someone like Chris Curtis would get the message across if he is capable or not at MW to be a contender. But what do yall think?
 
He should fight Costa, which was supposed to happen at UFC 294. Then both will pull out, but we all know the real fight will be on Twitter

1_cd7e6a8e6bd81ecae8e9a1e6d1cb060d.jpg
 
I think they should have just given him the promised title shot lol. But no one will agree. He's only 30 so he has time
 
I'm sure he'll be about to headline another card in 6 or 8 months from now, and a week before he'll sit on his balls again and everyone will laugh
 
At this point I’ll be happy if I just see him fight.

He still has time to get his shit together, but it’d better happen fast. It’s sad to see this much potential get thrown in the gutter because of sheer stupidity on his end, politics, injury or other nonsense.
 
Some say a starving wolf is more dangerous...
His nuthuggers say that, but you can’t deny facts that he’s a big mouth I keel yew pullout merchant with a delusional fanbase. Knew Bobby Knuckles had a full camp and not rolling off the couch so now he ran for the hills.
 
Just keep this man away from a title shot. The last thing I want is this guy holding on to a title.
This, honestly. Put him through the gauntlet. If he really is that guy, he'll become undeniable.

But what once felt like the next coming of a generational talent now has all the earmarks of a hype train gone off the rails
 
He most definitely will no longer be prioritized by the UFC and they will stop giving him high profile fights. I'm sure Khamzat will probably get someone like Vettori or Costa next..
 
