If Khamzat is officially out for this fight, what is next on his plate?

Khamzat seems to be middling in no-mans lands. He has not fought an actual mw in 4 years and its been a couple years since he did anything worth remembering at WW. If he wants to prove himself at MW where there seems to be a long line already for that title shot, he will have to fight soon otherwise he's just gonna get backlogged and his hype will fade. He won't be able to rely on it to get juicy fights like with Whittaker out of the blue.



He cannot fight at any USA cards so that limits his opportunities to grab a win. The UFC will like need to set match up against somebody thats ranked or somewhat known to show if he has the capabilities to justify a gifted title shot. I am thinking even fighting someone like Chris Curtis would get the message across if he is capable or not at MW to be a contender. But what do yall think?