  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored Dana just confirmed Khamzat is getting the next title shot

DDP needs to start practicing for first round assault
teenage christian church, penn state lockerroom or p.diddy party are perfect places for that
 
Damn , poor merab having to fight khamzat what am unfortunate situation for him. He thought Umar was tough...he gonna learn that day real toughness real quick!
 
bng said:
DDP needs to start practicing for first round assault
teenage christian church, penn state lockerroom or p.diddy party are perfect places for that
Click to expand...
Those scenarios will certainly prepare him for the ass pounding he will take.
 
The time has come, I wonder if he will try to use the Whitta-breaker on DDP
 
Good, Khamzat vs Whittaker was the title eliminator already the fact that Strickland is ahead in line is so dumb
 
He should. You don't run through Whittaker with ease and not get a title shot.
LordHellraiser said:
Damn , poor merab having to fight khamzat what am unfortunate situation for him. He thought Umar was tough...he gonna learn that day real toughness real quick!
Click to expand...
I know this is a joke post, but it's funny to think about how different training for Khamzat would be compared to Merab. For Khamzat, you have to worry heavily about the opening minute and subsequent first round. With Merab, you have to worry about rounds 3 through 5.
 
Exactly in the order that it should be too! Strickland deserves his rematch with DDP as it was so close the first time (I had Strickland 48-47) .
But Chimaev definitely deserves the winner after walking through a beast like Whitaker
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Chowdhury
Dana Just Confirmed Arman Is Not Getting The Next Title Shot
2
Replies
34
Views
528
volcom5
V
AdamWarlock
Can't believe Khamzat is already 30 yrs old.... with no title fight
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
3K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,635
Messages
56,787,363
Members
175,407
Latest member
sanduy

Share this page

Back
Top