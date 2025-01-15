  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Who should Kamaru Usman fight?

Is he staying at MW? After his Khamzat fight he deserves a big name either at WW or MW.

It's been over a year since he fought, who should he be matched up against in his return?

I kinda wanna see him stay at MW although he could probably beat Belal at WW if he could line up another title fight
 
