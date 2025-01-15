Who should Kamaru Usman fight?

joey gerbils
Is he staying at MW? After his Khamzat fight he deserves a big name either at WW or MW.
It's been over a year since he fought, who should he be matched up against in his return?
I kinda wanna see him stay at MW although he could probably beat Belal at WW if he could line up another title fight
