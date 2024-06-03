If Islam fought Max

moosaev

moosaev

Would be the most unlucky run of fighting fan favorite fighters lol. Oliveira, Volk, Dustin and Max. The fan base will never root for this man lmao, making enemies left and right,
 
Islam loves playing the "villain" role.

He has a knack for fighting in enemy territory and beating other fan favorites.

He's been pushing for a fight at MSG later this year. He has no desire to fight in Abu Dhabi.
 
Some people are meant to be heels during their career and only truly appreciated in retirement.

Islam is a good dude, obviously immensely talented, has out in efforts to learn English, is funny enough to be marketable but a bit like Khabib, he's not the right kind of "foreign" to be liked in the West. I think some of the perceived arrogance is not so much arrogance but the language barrier and the sense of confidence in his abilities and also whatever happens, happens, he can only put in the effort.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Islam loves playing the "villain" role.

He has a knack for fighting in enemy territory and beating other fan favorites.

He's been pushing for a fight at MSG later this year. He has no desire to fight in Abu Dhabi.
It's crazy and people were saying he only fights at Abu Dhabi kek. I hope he still fights at Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia and gets close to as many rich Arabs as possible. The future is in that region and to Dana, he's just another number and he'll happily dispose of him when the time comes.
 
jooohnmatrix said:
I don’t think Volk had many fans? We’ll never saw him as a fan favourite.
By the time Islam fought him Volk was one of the most beloved fighters among fans. Whatever hate he received was because he beat Max 3x, and Max is hands down THE most beloved fighter in the UFC today without a close second.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Islam loves playing the "villain" role.

He has a knack for fighting in enemy territory and beating other fan favorites.

He's been pushing for a fight at MSG later this year. He has no desire to fight in Abu Dhabi.
he's not even the villain though. he's just an awkward guy beating all of our favorites. he's pretty friendly, really can't hate him in all honesty. he isn't a wannabe preacher like khabib too.
 
