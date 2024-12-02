I don't disagree fully with him here

Like yes, Usman fought Khamzat on short notice up a division, but the UFC were desperate and Usman had everything to gain and nothing to lose there

He was coming off a two fight skid, fighting one of the biggest stars in the sport. No one would judge him harshly for losing to a guy up a weight class on short notice, especially against an undefeated fighter who's very good



He probably got a good pay bump for that bout as well along with raising his stock despite him not getting a win

Losing to a much lesser known guy like a Garry, Brady or JDM is a lot riskier since you wouldn't get as much credit, even if it were a close bout



However, I do get why Usman is being careful, he's much older and this is most likely his last run to the belt if he continues

With a decent win, they could throw him right in there with Belal even if he'd be 1-3 in his last four, this is the same promotion that just gave title shots to Chito and old ass Stipe after all lol. I assume he'll angle for JDM since his TDD is definitely questionable, although that's where I disagree with Ian since I don't really see that as an "easy" fight for an older Usman