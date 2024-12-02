Media Ian Garry: Kamaru Usman has "little balls" and is trying to chase easier "stylistic matchups"

Ian wouldn't be able to beat anyone that's recently put L's on Usman's record.
 
For those who didn't watch, Garry posits that Usman and Colby are the same: guys at the end of their career who are now trying to pick what's easy, and that JDM was easy for Burns to take down, so he guarantees that's the fight Usman is gonna push for

Warehouse said:
Usman accepting a fight against Khamzat on short notice, above his normal weight class no less, thoroughly squashes that notion
It supposedly (according to Dana) would have put him instantly into title shot range in a new division though.
 
I don't disagree fully with him here
Like yes, Usman fought Khamzat on short notice up a division, but the UFC were desperate and Usman had everything to gain and nothing to lose there
He was coming off a two fight skid, fighting one of the biggest stars in the sport. No one would judge him harshly for losing to a guy up a weight class on short notice, especially against an undefeated fighter who's very good

He probably got a good pay bump for that bout as well along with raising his stock despite him not getting a win
Losing to a much lesser known guy like a Garry, Brady or JDM is a lot riskier since you wouldn't get as much credit, even if it were a close bout

However, I do get why Usman is being careful, he's much older and this is most likely his last run to the belt if he continues
With a decent win, they could throw him right in there with Belal even if he'd be 1-3 in his last four, this is the same promotion that just gave title shots to Chito and old ass Stipe after all lol. I assume he'll angle for JDM since his TDD is definitely questionable, although that's where I disagree with Ian since I don't really see that as an "easy" fight for an older Usman
 
Why because he didn’t wanna fight you?
 
Usman fought chimaev on short notice at 185, he didn't have time to bulk to 185 or train for wrestling yet he still took the fight and stopped the takedowns better than whittaker with 2 training camps for khamzat. He was P4p #1 for a reason
 
Why be a punk and badmouth a former champ you’re not even fighting when he’s clearly done more than you in his career. Have a little respect? I hope Shavkat ragdolls him and chokes him out. I just like him so much more out of the two. Both personality and fighting style.
 
Ian’s just pissy because he has to fight Shavkat and it’s not even a title fight. Let’s be real. Lol.
 
Ian knows all about being a little man. It's the whole reason why his wife has her ex living with them.



As @Question said, that was really a no lose scenario for Usman. Yeah he picked up another L on his record but it's in a division he doesn't even compete in & he made a massive bag for that fight. Very different than if he loses vs someone else at welterweight at this point in his career.

He is right to be choosy at this point in who he fights. I think he would've fought Shavkat at 310 if an interim title was on the line or if the UFC paid him more than normal again.
 
Usman has earned that right. He became an exciting champ, defended title frequently, and took a fight against a guy weight class above on a weeks notice vs a rising contender.


Get to work, Ian!
 
Usman may have suffered shrinkage, but not for the reasons Garry thinks.
 
Ian's trying to be a heel but he isn't very good at it lol. Big talk but boring game.
 
