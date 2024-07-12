I think Deadpool and Wolverine will be the highest grossing film of 2024.

dildos
Titanium Belt
What do you guys think??
Deadpool and Wolverine on their own always gross very well. To have them combined it’s not as if it will break Barbie but I think the movies of this year alone, this one will be a standout and be the highest grossing film for 2024.
