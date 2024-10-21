Update: October 21, 2024

Tom Holland to Star in Christopher Nolan's Latest Film from Universal with July 17, 2026 Release Date

Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's latest feature, joining Matt Damon in the top secret venture. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day (although it’s unclear whether it’s set in the past or the future). Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.The new feature reunites Nolan with the studio that made his dramaand propelled him to his first Oscars. He won best director and got a best picture statue as producer on the film, which earned a staggering $976 million worldwide.was the first time the filmmaker worked with Universal, a relationship forged after Nolan publicly split with longtime home Warner Bros. in late 2020. Whilewas picked up by Universal in an open auction setting, this new project ended up going straight to the studio, according to sources.And while Damon is a part of the Nolan ensemble of players, having worked with the filmmaker forand 2014’s, this will be Holland’s first time with the lauded director.Holland’s boarding may come with some ripple effects. Sources say that the actor will spend next year juggling this project as well as, with a likely stop forwas delayed enough that Holland’s co-star Zendaya will now be shootingin early 2026 rather than next year.