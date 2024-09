you don't have to be good to get title shots in UFC, come on. is Colby good? Adesanya coming off a loss with a record of 1-2 in his last 3 got a title shot. Poirer on a 1 fight win streak got a title shot. Chito on a 1 fight win streak got a title shot. Ortega's last title shot was also on a 1 fight win streak coming off a nearly a 3 yr layoff. getting a title shot in UFC means little to nothing.