I just accidentally said "I love you" to my employee

Fedorgasm
I had a million things going on at once. Super busy day.
I was on the phone with my wife and finished the call by saying "gotta go, love you, bye" because I was getting another call for work.
Answered the work call from one of my (female) employees and I'm answering her question but I'm only half-paying-attention because I'm replying to emails and IM's at the same time.
And my stupid mouth is on autopilot so after I answer her question, I say "ok love you, bye."
As soon as I hung up I was like Fedorgasm, you idiot, WTF did you just say?
So I'm hoping she didn't hear me but I'm pretty sure she did. I speak loud and clear.
Anyhoo, now my employee probably thinks I'm in love with her.
