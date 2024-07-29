I just accidentally said "I love you" to my employee

I had a million things going on at once. Super busy day.



I was on the phone with my wife and finished the call by saying "gotta go, love you, bye" because I was getting another call for work.



Answered the work call from one of my (female) employees and I'm answering her question but I'm only half-paying-attention because I'm replying to emails and IM's at the same time.



And my stupid mouth is on autopilot so after I answer her question, I say "ok love you, bye."



As soon as I hung up I was like Fedorgasm, you idiot, WTF did you just say?



So I'm hoping she didn't hear me but I'm pretty sure she did. I speak loud and clear.



Anyhoo, now my employee probably thinks I'm in love with her.