I just accidentally said "I love you" to my employee

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I had a million things going on at once. Super busy day.

I was on the phone with my wife and finished the call by saying "gotta go, love you, bye" because I was getting another call for work.

Answered the work call from one of my (female) employees and I'm answering her question but I'm only half-paying-attention because I'm replying to emails and IM's at the same time.

And my stupid mouth is on autopilot so after I answer her question, I say "ok love you, bye."

As soon as I hung up I was like Fedorgasm, you idiot, WTF did you just say?

So I'm hoping she didn't hear me but I'm pretty sure she did. I speak loud and clear.

Anyhoo, now my employee probably thinks I'm in love with her.
 
I would not worry about it too much. It happens from time to time. I have been on the receiving end of some work "I love you" messages and it was always clear that they are just mis-speaking.
 
As long as you don't relinquish your Bud Light, all will be well in the universe.
 
Just start telling all your employees you love them when you get off the phone with them.
 
Next time you see her, tell her you were watching Barney at your desk
 
This is just like when Carrie Heffernan accidentally told her boss I love you and then he broke up with his girlfriend and bought some Knicks tickets for him and Carrie

Are you a Knicks fan?
 
I've done that with an employee and a vendor. Both times they thought it was pretty funny. It's one of those human nature kind of things.

It probably depends on the kind of people you work around.
 
