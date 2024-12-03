Ways that men say "I love you" without saying "I love you"

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

My father in law insists on making me maps when I'm going someplace new.

I've tried telling him that I'll just use the GPS, but he still hand-draws me map.

He did this the other day. And this isn't some scribble on a napkin either. I can tell he breaks our a ruler and makes all the lines straight, he draws and labels the buildings and street names. I think it must've taken him at least 20 minutes to make this thing.

And I felt bad that he spent his time doing this when I can just use the GPS.

But then it dawned on me, this is how he expresses love. Like many men, he doesn't actually say the words "I love you" but he shows it through some action. He goes through this effort because he wants to do something for me that will make my life a little easier or safer.

My dad was the same way before he passed. He hated plumbing. But if he came over to my place and noticed a leaky faucet or something, he'd go home and grab his tools and come back and fix it. Wouldn't even tell me he was doing it. I'd just find him finishing up and when I said, "you don't have to do that. I would've fixed it" then he would say something like, "you're busy. I have time."

And it wasn't until he was gone that I realized he was actually saying "you're my son and I love you"
 
I’m happy you took a moment to readjust and to listen to him with love instead of annoyance.
I’m sure that made him very happy being useful and helping you out with his knowledge. :)
 
Buy the man some of the same map paper!
 
To me it sounds more like they're trying to have purpose in life
 
I think you have completely misinterpreted both of their actions, both your dad and father in law clearly think you’re some kind of dumb fuck incapable of finding your way from A to B or completing the most basic DIY tasks… I bit like a woman!

You need to work on your man skills TS.
 
Sounds like he missed his calling as a cartographer! Let him live out his dreams in retirement!

Thread is a good concept, many men incapable of vocalizing their love will indeed show it through other avenues if you’re paying attention.
 
