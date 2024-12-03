Ways that men say "I love you" without saying "I love you"

My father in law insists on making me maps when I'm going someplace new.



I've tried telling him that I'll just use the GPS, but he still hand-draws me map.



He did this the other day. And this isn't some scribble on a napkin either. I can tell he breaks our a ruler and makes all the lines straight, he draws and labels the buildings and street names. I think it must've taken him at least 20 minutes to make this thing.



And I felt bad that he spent his time doing this when I can just use the GPS.



But then it dawned on me, this is how he expresses love. Like many men, he doesn't actually say the words "I love you" but he shows it through some action. He goes through this effort because he wants to do something for me that will make my life a little easier or safer.



My dad was the same way before he passed. He hated plumbing. But if he came over to my place and noticed a leaky faucet or something, he'd go home and grab his tools and come back and fix it. Wouldn't even tell me he was doing it. I'd just find him finishing up and when I said, "you don't have to do that. I would've fixed it" then he would say something like, "you're busy. I have time."



And it wasn't until he was gone that I realized he was actually saying "you're my son and I love you"