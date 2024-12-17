The childless cannot understand love.

Phlog

Phlog

Sgt Sprinkles
@Gold
Joined
Oct 11, 2012
Messages
22,649
Reaction score
11,402
Ryan Reynolds sums it up well imo.

When discussing his relationship with his wife and child, Ryan had this to say: "I used to say to her, 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' And then the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment, if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”

I know that my wife would be ok with that also.
 
Phlog said:
And then the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment, if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”

I know that my wife would be ok with that also.
Click to expand...

Yeah they actually don't like when you say stuff like that.

This dude has already been divorced at least once.
 
Dumb take IMO. (I was childless til age 40, had my first of 2 kids almost 11 yrs ago.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
I just accidentally said "I love you" to my employee
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,788
Messages
56,669,339
Members
175,341
Latest member
shadowmanifold

Share this page

Back
Top