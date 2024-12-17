The childless cannot understand love.

Ryan Reynolds sums it up well imo.



When discussing his relationship with his wife and child, Ryan had this to say: "I used to say to her, 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' And then the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment, if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”



I know that my wife would be ok with that also.