Do you think "young love" is real love?

Some context: I sit on my university's academic appeals committee - every semester, students who have failed a course have the opportunity to appeal the decision and explain their extenuating circumstances. Some are absolutely valid, i.e. they were seeking medical treatment for cancer etc. However, others are based on things like difficult breakups or relationship issues.

I am sitting here reading some of their appeals, and my knee jerk reaction is to say "You are a teenager, what could you possibly know about real love?".......but am I forgetting what it was like to be that age? I am 40 now, more than half my life removed from being in their shoes. I am trying to think back to what it was like to be 19 and in love and trying to compare it to what it feels like to be in an adult long term relationship. The feelings are definitely different, but I'm unsure whether being young somehow diminishes the magnitude of the feeling and how it can impact you.

What say you Sherdog? Is young love "real" love? Should I go easy on these students, or condemn them to a no credit? (I am actually really reluctant to do this under any circumstance).
 
Love at 19 is just as real as love at 40, but it hits differently.

Young love is usually raw, intense, and all-consuming because it’s experienced without the filters of life experience or the realistic expectations that come with age.

For a teenager, a breakup isn’t just the end of a relationship... it can feel like their whole world is falling apart.

I met my first love when I was 18, and when we broke up a year later, I was absolutely wrecked. I had no idea how I was supposed to move on.

Looking back now at 47, I can’t help but laugh a little at my younger self, especially after going through several relationships, a marriage, and a divorce.

There’s a part of me that mourns the innocence of that time.

The lack of perspective doesn’t make their emotions any less real... if anything, it makes them hit harder.

By the time you’re 40, love tends to feel more grounded. It’s shaped by years of personal growth, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself and others.

But that doesn’t mean it’s deeper or more meaningful than young love... they’re just different versions of the same thing.
 
Wow, that was the perfect post. Question answered!
 
Of course it's real. It's all chemicals being released in the brain and body and how we react to it. We might react differently at different ages. People lose their minds over love at 19 and at 40 and at 70.
 
Excellent post, but I can’t help but feel that if the love can’t provide an authentic warranty card it’s not real.

At best it’s grey market love.
 
At best, it was fake love that I convinced myself was real, and I might get super defensive when someone brings it up because, deep down, I’m embarrassed that I got played.
 
It can be emotionally impactful.

But I don't understand at all what they are "appealing" and what you are deciding to do or not do?

Like, rule "well, you failed the course with an awful performance, but since you broke up with your s.o. during the semester, we're going to give you this nice consolation 'C'"??????

That's insane.
Maybe in extreme cases - like a clearcut rape or highly abusive relationship - I could see maybe a "withdrawn - no credit or grade" or maybe even a refund.
But ordinary single person dating experiences?
 
I disagree that young love is as deep as old love. I’m 23 years in and have only recently come to appreciate the love my wife has for me and for our children. Not that I wasn't aware of it, but rather now that most of our children are adults, I see the work my wife put into building relationships with each of them, crafting them into the people they are today. My love for her has really grown as a result. Similarly, when I think about what I’ve put her through and that she’s stood by me, it gives me a deeper fondness for her. I think it’s rare that someone college age has actually experienced true love. Certainly not with the depth of a 20+ year marriage. Just my opinion.
 
For the op, I dont think they should be given any slack. College is to prepare for the real world right? My boss wouldn't give 2 shits if I'm late because I was up late crying over a women. Fail them and they can re take the course and try harder with whatever they have going on in their personal lives
 
Thank you for sharing your perspective.

I didn’t mean to suggest that young love is as deep or layered as the love that grows over decades of shared life and challenges.

My point was more about how young love feels just as real to those experiencing it, even though it’s shaped by the intensity and lack of perspective that comes with youth.

I completely agree that love in a long-term relationship develops a profound depth that comes from years of mutual effort, understanding, and growth.
 
Yeah, the love is real as it can be but they are young, dumb, and full of cum
 
Young love is way more real cause it burns way hotter and controls you completely in an emotional firestorm, by the time you reach my old age you barely got any energy left to get excited about anyone cause you just figure she'll be here for awhile and then she wont be anymore just like the rest of em so you just enjoy it for what it is but dont get yourself twisted into a starry eyed pretzel of sweet gooey goodness over anyone


Now the love between a man and his pitbull, on the other hand...
 
