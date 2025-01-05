Do you think "young love" is real love?

Some context: I sit on my university's academic appeals committee - every semester, students who have failed a course have the opportunity to appeal the decision and explain their extenuating circumstances. Some are absolutely valid, i.e. they were seeking medical treatment for cancer etc. However, others are based on things like difficult breakups or relationship issues.



I am sitting here reading some of their appeals, and my knee jerk reaction is to say "You are a teenager, what could you possibly know about real love?".......but am I forgetting what it was like to be that age? I am 40 now, more than half my life removed from being in their shoes. I am trying to think back to what it was like to be 19 and in love and trying to compare it to what it feels like to be in an adult long term relationship. The feelings are definitely different, but I'm unsure whether being young somehow diminishes the magnitude of the feeling and how it can impact you.



What say you Sherdog? Is young love "real" love? Should I go easy on these students, or condemn them to a no credit? (I am actually really reluctant to do this under any circumstance).