How would Zabit have performed against Topuria?

Given how flagged Zabit looked in third rounds against the tougher opposition he faced, it's hard not to think Topuria would pour it on him late and finish him.



First round would be cool, second you'd start to see the adjustments from Topuria and his pressure start working and from then on he'd maul Zabit.



Not a knock against Magomedsharipov however, the difference in resumes speaks for itself and you'd be hard pressed to find any FW within the past decade who wouldn't be an underdog vs Topuria at this point. Aldo while he was undefeated is just about the only guy who would be matching Ilia, and even then the finishing upside is on Topuria's side.