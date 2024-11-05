How would Zabit have performed against Topuria?

Zabit would take the first 2 rounds, gas out and get knocked out in round 3.
 
Would gas in the 3rd.
 
Would have lost via KO, not necessarily after Rd2, maybe even later.
 
Zabit would quit fighting and subsequently enroll in medical school⚕️
<Waaah><Y2JSmirk>
 
Given how flagged Zabit looked in third rounds against the tougher opposition he faced, it's hard not to think Topuria would pour it on him late and finish him.

First round would be cool, second you'd start to see the adjustments from Topuria and his pressure start working and from then on he'd maul Zabit.

Not a knock against Magomedsharipov however, the difference in resumes speaks for itself and you'd be hard pressed to find any FW within the past decade who wouldn't be an underdog vs Topuria at this point. Aldo while he was undefeated is just about the only guy who would be matching Ilia, and even then the finishing upside is on Topuria's side.
 
Not to be one of those guys but he didn't look extremely impressive against Kattar and there are levels to this. For as dynamic and flashy as his striking was I don't think it's effectiveness matched those aspects.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,492
Messages
56,455,414
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top