  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Illia Topuria moving to lightweight..... book Dustin Poirier vs Illia Topuria ASAP

lerobshow

lerobshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
306
Reaction score
551
Islam will probably and should rematch Oliveira next and with now Topuria coming up at 155lbs I think it would be amazing to have him against Poirier.

Thoughts?
 
I'm pretty sure Poirier is only doing one more fight and it may be in New Orleans in July or so for his retirement. Doubt Topuria would wait that long.
 
svmr_db said:
I'm pretty sure Poirier is only doing one more fight and it may be in New Orleans in July or so for his retirement. Doubt Topuria would wait that long.
Click to expand...
Yeah I think that too. I dont think theyre gonna make that fight but just thought it would be a fun one.

I wouldnt be surprise if theyre trying to make Arman vs Topuria at the moment.
 
lerobshow said:
Islam will probably and should rematch Oliveira next and with now Topuria coming up at 155lbs I think it would be amazing to have him against Poirier.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...

Why should Islam rematch Oliveira? Ramadan is around the corner, Islam won't fight again until June-July then again in October/November in Abu Dhabi/Saudi. He needs to fight Arman, Arman already beat Charles as did Islam himself. Easy work.

Have Topuria vs Poirier or Charles for next.
 
Couple of things going against that. The first is UFC doesn't want to kill off Topuria as a contender if Dustin is just going to retire. The second is that LW doesn't have a current contender for Islam, except Arman who isn't getting the next shot.

Another interesting semi-related bit is that oddsmakers are giving Ilia (+250) a better chance at beating Islam than they gave Arman at +275.
 
lerobshow said:
Why not? Dont you think its a fun fight? (at least on paper).
Click to expand...

Yeah, but he didn't vacate the FW title to fight someone who's about to retire. The matchmakers are going to position him to fight for the belt immediately or a title eliminator vs Arman. He didn't drop the belt to all of a sudden to do "legend fights" at 155.
 
Domitian said:
Another interesting semi-related bit is that oddsmakers are giving Ilia (+250) a better chance at beating Islam than they gave Arman at +275.
Click to expand...

Makes sense, Islam was around -350 odds to beat Arman. I imagine he'd be somewhere in the -200 / -250 range to beat Topuria if that fight was booked next.
 
Poirier/Holloway, Islam/Ilia and Arman vs. Hooker/Gaethje winner is on the horizon in my opinion.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Why should Islam rematch Oliveira? Ramadan is around the corner, Islam won't fight again until June-July then again in October/November in Abu Dhabi/Saudi. He needs to fight Arman, Arman already beat Charles as did Islam himself. Easy work.

Have Topuria vs Poirier or Charles for next.
Click to expand...
I actually think theyre working on Arman vs Topuria.
 
Ilia Topuria is extremely small, even for a featherweight. He has no business in the upper weight classes, probably won't even win a single fight.
 
Domitian said:
Couple of things going against that. The first is UFC doesn't want to kill off Topuria as a contender if Dustin is just going to retire. The second is that LW doesn't have a current contender for Islam, except Arman who isn't getting the next shot.

Another interesting semi-related bit is that oddsmakers are giving Ilia (+250) a better chance at beating Islam than they gave Arman at +275.
Click to expand...
Couple of things going against that. The first is UFC doesn't want to kill off Topuria as a contender if Dustin is just going to retire.

Thats actually a great point. I didnt look at it that way but it makes plenty of sense.

I think the UFC will go with Islam vs Charles and Arman vs Topuria.
 
Might as well use up the last of Poirier’s name value building up a guy everyone already knows.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Poirier/Holloway, Islam/Ilia and Arman vs. Hooker/Gaethje winner is on the horizon in my opinion.
Click to expand...

I think Arman will be ready to fight a lot sooner than the Hooker/Gaethje winner, I could see Arman fighting by the end of June possibly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
Bilzerian
Bilzerian
JustBleed69
Topuria could be the next Cody Garbrandt
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
Trabaho
Trabaho
lerobshow
Topuria vs Islam is upon us
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
lerobshow
lerobshow
TheMMAnalyst
Aljo "Likes His Chances" Against Illia...
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
KamalaForever
KamalaForever
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
8
Views
1K
JohnMandick
JohnMandick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,757
Messages
56,919,262
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top