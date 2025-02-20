Illia Topuria moving to lightweight..... book Dustin Poirier vs Illia Topuria ASAP

Why not? Dont you think its a fun fight? (at least on paper).No thanks.
Yeah I think that too. I dont think theyre gonna make that fight but just thought it would be a fun one.I'm pretty sure Poirier is only doing one more fight and it may be in New Orleans in July or so for his retirement. Doubt Topuria would wait that long.
Islam will probably and should rematch Oliveira next and with now Topuria coming up at 155lbs I think it would be amazing to have him against Poirier.
Thoughts?
Another interesting semi-related bit is that oddsmakers are giving Ilia (+250) a better chance at beating Islam than they gave Arman at +275.
On my site, you can bet futures. It has Ilia at +250 and Islam -310.Makes sense, Islam was around -350 odds to beat Arman. I imagine he'd be somewhere in the -200 / -250 range to beat Topuria if that fight was booked next.
I actually think theyre working on Arman vs Topuria.Why should Islam rematch Oliveira? Ramadan is around the corner, Islam won't fight again until June-July then again in October/November in Abu Dhabi/Saudi. He needs to fight Arman, Arman already beat Charles as did Islam himself. Easy work.
Have Topuria vs Poirier or Charles for next.
Couple of things going against that. The first is UFC doesn't want to kill off Topuria as a contender if Dustin is just going to retire. The second is that LW doesn't have a current contender for Islam, except Arman who isn't getting the next shot.
Poirier/Holloway, Islam/Ilia and Arman vs. Hooker/Gaethje winner is on the horizon in my opinion.