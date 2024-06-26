  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How would Connor McDavid do in the 1980s?

  • He would surpass virtually all The Great One records.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He would have reached 2500 points in his career.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • He would have reached 2000 points in his career.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He would below Jager total career points record.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,819
Reaction score
43,616
Connor McDavid is arguably the most physically gifted hockey player that ever laced the skates. I honestly think he's more physically gifted than Wayne Gretzky.

He's more of a two way player than the Great One, he could play very defensively and it's without saying what he can do offensively.

Do you think Connor would put high numbers in the 80s, if he played?

When you consider the goaltenders were not as big as they are now. There padding is not as big, and arguably not as good as the goaltenders of today.

 
hockey-gretzky.jpg
 
