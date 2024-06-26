How would Connor McDavid do in the 1980s?

Connor McDavid is arguably the most physically gifted hockey player that ever laced the skates. I honestly think he's more physically gifted than Wayne Gretzky.



He's more of a two way player than the Great One, he could play very defensively and it's without saying what he can do offensively.



Do you think Connor would put high numbers in the 80s, if he played?



When you consider the goaltenders were not as big as they are now. There padding is not as big, and arguably not as good as the goaltenders of today.



