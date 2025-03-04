  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How do I get my 10 year old brother into UFC/MMA?

Hi.

looking for Insight from some users who may have kids around the age of my younger brother, (born 2014). My Younger brother is very into sports. He's super athletically inclined and dominates in all sports he plays. He plays hockey, Basketball, and baseball most competitively.

I want to use inception tactics to influence him into making his rich grandparents pay for Martial arts training. (instead of playing stupid sports ball) He's bigger and stronger than any 10 year I think I've ever seen in my life, and with his athletic abilities and his mental dominance I think he could do very well, as well as keep him in peak shape. he's got a very competitive (this kid CANNOT stand losing, He's lost before but it right miffs him)

He got into all these other sports he plays by watching them growing up as a child (our dad is big into basketball, his grandfather is old white and Canadian so pays for the hockey ), Last weekend I bought him an xbox series x so he could play NHL with his friends, I was thinking maybe I should try to get him to play the UFC game with me, But im afraid it'll turn him off because the game is dog shit.

how can I get him interested? If you have kids how do you get them interested? (if you want them interested) I didn't get interested until Early adult hood (2010), because I wasn't exposed to it earlier. Fights are usually happening past his bed time and I don't live with him.
 
Why are his rich grandparents not your rich grandparents?

Go and get CTE first, then show him.
 
We have different mothers, But my father is jamaican so of course he had to have a kid at age 48 smdh

I'm like wayyyyyy to big, Im 33 years old lol

Ya know what? Even I haven't watched. Maybe we could bond over it lmao
 
If he's really as talented as you say, then keep him the hell away from MMA lol. Let him try his hand at all the other sports you listed.
 
never the less bro, you owe it to him to get CTE first!!
 
Take him to an Invicta event.
 
