How do I get my 10 year old brother into UFC/MMA?

looking for Insight from some users who may have kids around the age of my younger brother, (born 2014). My Younger brother is very into sports. He's super athletically inclined and dominates in all sports he plays. He plays hockey, Basketball, and baseball most competitively.



I want to use inception tactics to influence him into making his rich grandparents pay for Martial arts training. (instead of playing stupid sports ball) He's bigger and stronger than any 10 year I think I've ever seen in my life, and with his athletic abilities and his mental dominance I think he could do very well, as well as keep him in peak shape. he's got a very competitive (this kid CANNOT stand losing, He's lost before but it right miffs him)



He got into all these other sports he plays by watching them growing up as a child (our dad is big into basketball, his grandfather is old white and Canadian so pays for the hockey ), Last weekend I bought him an xbox series x so he could play NHL with his friends, I was thinking maybe I should try to get him to play the UFC game with me, But im afraid it'll turn him off because the game is dog shit.



how can I get him interested? If you have kids how do you get them interested? (if you want them interested) I didn't get interested until Early adult hood (2010), because I wasn't exposed to it earlier. Fights are usually happening past his bed time and I don't live with him.