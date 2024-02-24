The latest moon landing apparently was screwed up by neglecting to switch a safety switch on the laser rangefinder system. They are trying to put the SpaceX spin on this. Their best guess to the IM lander situation is that it was moving sideways and landed at higher speeds than intended so they think it's laying on it's side like the Japanese lander did. The antennas that they use to transfer data aren't in the proper orientation. The lander is still alive and they hope to get pictures from it before the sun moves.



After watching the video of the press conference, it seems that the laser rangefinder system they used had a safety switch to prevent it coming on without notice during the build stage. The mechanical switch was supposed to be turned on before loading the craft for launch. They were lucky to find out about it before the landing. The craft was not orbiting as expected so the laser range finder was activated earlier than normal to check the orbital distance when they found it wasn't working. They had a NASA experiment on board that was also capable of measuring range but they had to come up with software to patch it into the guidance system after delaying the launch for another orbit. That experiment wasn't taking readings from as many places as the original system. The change might have had some effect on how the landing ended up.



It's about 37 minutes into the video where they start describing the problem but the entire video is worth watching.

