How many times will Merab take down an Olympic gold medalist?

HuskySamoan
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2017
- Messages
- 15,207
- Reaction score
- 29,476
Fans are morons and always laugh "lol bro Olympic medalist can't be taken down" but Aljo took Cejudo down 4 times, so how many times does Merab take down the Olympic Gold medalist?
For reference Ronny Markes landed 2 takedowns and Brunson landed 3 on Yoel Romero.
My guess? I think Merab scores 4 or 5 takedowns, he obviously won't get much control time as that's not really his style. Could be wrong though.
For reference Ronny Markes landed 2 takedowns and Brunson landed 3 on Yoel Romero.
My guess? I think Merab scores 4 or 5 takedowns, he obviously won't get much control time as that's not really his style. Could be wrong though.