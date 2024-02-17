How many times will Merab take down an Olympic gold medalist?

Fans are morons and always laugh "lol bro Olympic medalist can't be taken down" but Aljo took Cejudo down 4 times, so how many times does Merab take down the Olympic Gold medalist?

For reference Ronny Markes landed 2 takedowns and Brunson landed 3 on Yoel Romero.

My guess? I think Merab scores 4 or 5 takedowns, he obviously won't get much control time as that's not really his style. Could be wrong though.
 
Surprised you didn't mention Jones vs DC.

Back on topic though. I think anything 3 or above would be incredibly impressive even with Merab's background. This is a 3 round fight correct?
 
<36>

merab is twice as big. Of course he'll take down the much smaller cejudo
 
If by takedowns you mean Merab pressing against the fence, then I would say he’ll try that most fight.
 
i think he will be content to hug him and press against him on the cage for a while
 
I think there will be a ton of cage wrestling in this fight.

I don't think Merab will be able to take Cejudo down much in the center of the cage, if at all.

The thing with Merab though is he isn't deterred if he doesn't get the initial takedown. He will keep pushing and is happy to just grind guys down against the fence. I think that's what happens here.

I wouldn't be surprised if this looks a lot like the Aldo fight. Where Merab isn't getting takedowns but is able to completely nullify his opponent for the full 15 minutes.
 
Endurance could be difference. Skills CCC has shown more versatility but Merab strength and tenacity can surpass. hope Henry goes for broke and tries to rock Merab early. CCC tough but think a long slog favors Merab. Henry could try a Carlos Condit vs Diaz or Conor vs Diaz hit n run. Frustrate Merab dodging TDs. Even tieing up with Merab draining.
 
I say 3 or 4 but I expect the biggest proglem for Henry will be his gas tank will get drained defending the takedowns. I expect Henry to slow down in the 3rd from dealing with Merab's takedowns and energy. High output/octane Merab takes the decision.
 
More like how many times will he fail a shot and hold him up against the cage
 
Not sure how many clean TDs, but I imagine there will be a shit ton of knees being put on the canvas and scramble situations.
 
