Economy How is India So Cheap?

Reading about outsourcing

How is India so cheap? I see that you can live on like $0.50 a day. IT workers get paid like $1-2 an hour. How? Ive been to lower cost of living countries but never the third world.

Does the government support people? Subsidize food? How can it cost THAT much less, just doesnt make sense. And these people are somewhat functioning, they have wives and husbands and kids and stuff. They arent all drug addicted hobos i assume.

Is the rent $8/month? Does rice cost a penny? Isn't the water and land worth WAY more than that? Is the land somehow passed down through a tribe or something. Or does the government subsidize things.

Even the absolute shittiest place in the West you would have to make at least idk $3k to survive. $150/mo for rent and $100/mo for everything else would be probably the minimum without government assistance in like romania or somthing cheap. But thats a lot more than $300/year. Maybe its different because theyre in the tropics and food grows everywhere.

This isnt just India theyre jsut the first place i thought of.
 
Saw this in an article

"About 665 million Indians shit in public or engage in open defecation"

"of the 200 million dwelling units across India, only 40 million dwelling units have a toilet inside the house"
 
They crap everywhere, don't worry about sanitation for foods and live in a caste system.
 
Because they have 1.3 billion people. If an Indian refuse to work for 5 cents, they can find someone else that will accept it.
 
Indians seem like, generally, nice family orientated people.

I have no desire at all to ever visit India though. The opposite of a desire. It may be at the bottom of my list.
 
Fury said:
Saw this in an article

"About 665 million Indians shit in public or engage in open defecation"

"of the 200 million dwelling units across India, only 40 million dwelling units have a toilet inside the house"
Looks like other issues with poop are plaguing India.


main-qimg-f7a150ed0470c1e49a8865e4e086d11f-pjlq


I hope this is fake.
 
To be clear, I'm not saying India or it's people are bad, just it's not that cheap for anywhere you'd want to live there
 
I’ll never understand why its ok to talk this way about Indians but not other ethnicities.
 
scoopj said:
I’ll never understand why its ok to talk this way about Indians but not other ethnicities.
Okay. Pakistan. Somalia. Rural china. How do you live. On 5 cents an hour? Is the food free, is it subsidized, do these 600 million ppl own land and eat the food off the land. Do they go in a jungle and eat fruit. That wage is lower than the value of the land and water and raw materials needed to make food.

Ignoring transportation, housing, taxes, 40 cents a day isnt enough to buy the bare minimum amount of calories needed to survive. At least by any method ive seen.

How much does food cost in rural India or rural China. Also, India is a country not an ethnicity.
 
Some of the countries in europe subsidize food. Like Hungary. Theu make bread like 20 cents for a loaf so ppl dont starve or revolt
 
scoopj said:
I’ll never understand why its ok to talk this way about Indians but not other ethnicities.
You can say anything you like about white people and face absolutely no repercussions.
 
Bballfan123 said:
Okay. Pakistan. Somalia. Rural china. How do you live. On 5 cents an hour? Is the food free, is it subsidized, do these 600 million ppl own land and eat the food off the land. Do they go in a jungle and eat fruit. That wage is lower than the value of the land and water and raw materials needed to make food.

Ignoring transportation, housing, taxes, 40 cents a day isnt enough to buy the bare minimum amount of calories needed to survive. At least by any method ive seen.

How much does food cost in rural India or rural China. Also, India is a country not an ethnicity.
Shit you can put some shitty red states in there too such as Arkansas lol..
 
Bballfan123 said:
Okay. Pakistan. Somalia. Rural china. How do you live. On 5 cents an hour? Is the food free, is it subsidized, do these 600 million ppl own land and eat the food off the land. Do they go in a jungle and eat fruit. That wage is lower than the value of the land and water and raw materials needed to make food.

Ignoring transportation, housing, taxes, 40 cents a day isnt enough to buy the bare minimum amount of calories needed to survive. At least by any method ive seen.

How much does food cost in rural India or rural China. Also, India is a country not an ethnicity.
I wasn’t referring to your OP rather the replies. It seems to happen in every thread related to India. Catches me wrong because I have many Indian friends.

I don’t have an answer for you. I always assume wages are in line with cost of living. And I’m also skeptical that tech workers are making that little.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
so what you're saying is, you'll never go hungry in Hungary?
You will not go hungry in Hungary
Tatra said:
You can say anything you like about white people and face absolutely no repercussions.
Guy didnt even read my post LOL, the last sentence clearly states it has nothing to do with India and is more about how super low income areas function
 
