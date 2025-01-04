Reading about outsourcing



How is India so cheap? I see that you can live on like $0.50 a day. IT workers get paid like $1-2 an hour. How? Ive been to lower cost of living countries but never the third world.



Does the government support people? Subsidize food? How can it cost THAT much less, just doesnt make sense. And these people are somewhat functioning, they have wives and husbands and kids and stuff. They arent all drug addicted hobos i assume.



Is the rent $8/month? Does rice cost a penny? Isn't the water and land worth WAY more than that? Is the land somehow passed down through a tribe or something. Or does the government subsidize things.



Even the absolute shittiest place in the West you would have to make at least idk $3k to survive. $150/mo for rent and $100/mo for everything else would be probably the minimum without government assistance in like romania or somthing cheap. But thats a lot more than $300/year. Maybe its different because theyre in the tropics and food grows everywhere.



This isnt just India theyre jsut the first place i thought of.