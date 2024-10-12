How do you think Ilia-JG and Ilia-DP would have gone?

I mean, Max's fights from 2019 and 300.

I have my opinion -Top gets finished in both- but I'd like to know yours.

Unless Max chin cracks overnight cutting to 145, which is unlikely to say the least (he survived Volk #3, took a beating but never got even rocked) I really cannot understand how so many people say Max is getting KOed.

DP couldn't even get a knock down.
 
I don’t know about Max getting knocked out by Topuria, but I do know Holloway struggles with short fast fighters, ex, Aldo, Volkanovksi. Edgar was the only short fighter he thoroughly beat without any trouble.

I think Ilia would beat Gaethje but probably lose to Poirier.

I personally think Holloway is in his prime right now, I believed he entered his prime when he fought Volkanovksi the 2nd time. But to believe Topuria cant KO Holloway, when he clearly has the power to and has showed it isn’t a stretch, I don’t know if it will occur though.
 
I can't see how Ilia could win against JG in a BMF fight.
Since implementing a Greco-grappling heavy gameplan would be off-putting.

In fact, with his nasty clinch and wrestling background, I don't know if Top could get JG to the ground in a "regular" fight.
 
Max looked like a journeyman from a regional promotion in the 3rd Volk fight, you telling me thats his absolute prime?
 
