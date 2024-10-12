How do you think Ilia-JG and Ilia-DP would have gone?

I don’t know about Max getting knocked out by Topuria, but I do know Holloway struggles with short fast fighters, ex, Aldo, Volkanovksi. Edgar was the only short fighter he thoroughly beat without any trouble.



I think Ilia would beat Gaethje but probably lose to Poirier.



I personally think Holloway is in his prime right now, I believed he entered his prime when he fought Volkanovksi the 2nd time. But to believe Topuria cant KO Holloway, when he clearly has the power to and has showed it isn’t a stretch, I don’t know if it will occur though.