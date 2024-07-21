How do you folks train your traps?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

... That doesn't involve Olympic lifts or their heavy pulling variations?

I trained a friend with how to do clean pulls before. He never truly learned it. I have a new friend whom I tried teaching the clean pull on. He didn't learn it either.

I'm sure on our, like... Fourth training session, I'd be able to teach them the clean pull to where they'd do it properly from then on. But if I'm gonna be a personal trainer soon, I'd have to resort to something that's far easier for my clients to learn. So no clean pulls, but they would likely want to train their traps.

What do you got? Good old fashioned shrugs gonna be enough? My traps are bigger than most and I never do shrugs. Just my clean pulls.

And yes, I am the janitor in my gym, but I'm now also doing some sales representative hours on top of that. My next step is to get my certification and start a career as a personal trainer, first in this gym and then in other gyms.

Just for you all to note, I teach lots of people how to do a proper squat all the time. It's the clean pulls that are messing me up. They bend their arms too quick, man. And their hips don't extend. lol. Lots of issues. lol

But again, how do you all train your traps?

Thanks.
 
To fix your clean pull teaching issue start with snatch pulls. Same movement, wider grip and people naturally keep their arms straighter and use hip drive to overcome the wider hand position with heavy weights.

Shrugs, carries and just general deadlifts build them indirectly enough for most. My personal favourite is dumbell snatches but that's just the same idea as clean pulls. Anything where you stabilize a heavy weight in a farmers walk or overhead seems to cover them off well enough without too much direct work.
 
