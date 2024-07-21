How do you folks train your traps?

... That doesn't involve Olympic lifts or their heavy pulling variations?



I trained a friend with how to do clean pulls before. He never truly learned it. I have a new friend whom I tried teaching the clean pull on. He didn't learn it either.



I'm sure on our, like... Fourth training session, I'd be able to teach them the clean pull to where they'd do it properly from then on. But if I'm gonna be a personal trainer soon, I'd have to resort to something that's far easier for my clients to learn. So no clean pulls, but they would likely want to train their traps.



What do you got? Good old fashioned shrugs gonna be enough? My traps are bigger than most and I never do shrugs. Just my clean pulls.



And yes, I am the janitor in my gym, but I'm now also doing some sales representative hours on top of that. My next step is to get my certification and start a career as a personal trainer, first in this gym and then in other gyms.



Just for you all to note, I teach lots of people how to do a proper squat all the time. It's the clean pulls that are messing me up. They bend their arms too quick, man. And their hips don't extend. lol. Lots of issues. lol



But again, how do you all train your traps?



Thanks.