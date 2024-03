Dunno, season one kind of fizzled out for me personally. Too darkly lit most of the time, rushed in most places, a few cringe and nonsensical moments, but I think mainly because it was hard to connect emotionally with any of the characters and it had this underpinning of being a lookalike. With exception of Considines character though, who played his shakespearean tragedy really well and was fleshed out enough to resonate emotionally. Hopefully season two is more settled in.