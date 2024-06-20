Hot take. I don't like Alex taking this fight.

Alex must have taken this fight because the payout is worth the risk and I doubt he won't be guaranteed a trilogy if he loses. I think Jiri wins, Alex was on vacation and by medical recommendation he could only return to normal training on the 27th, 2 days before the fight, besides that there's no one for the camp other than Glover and Plinio, Yousri already has a fight scheduled, Bellato is injured, Valente is not in danbury, Bigon has a fight scheduled in the pfl and Turman is injured, all the people who participate in his camps will be absent, even the guy who helps with muscle memory and holds the pads (Lee).