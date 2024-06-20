  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Hot take. I don't like Alex taking this fight.

Not because of him fighting Jiri but I think its lame he's fighting relatively short notice again when he's a big box office star.

I don't want him to over manage his career but he's up there in age and also coming back from injury that's probably not even healed yet.

I hope Dana is throwing him a bag
 
I love him taking this fight. That's my hot take :)
I agree with TS. I really wanted to see AP vs uncle eye ev next. Alex could have waited and let his toes heal. But it’s his career. He wants to be active and count stacks while he’s red hot. Can’t hate him for that. War Poatan.
 
He's not getting any younger. Make that money. And he could absolutely lose, but Jiri is a good stylistic match up. The first one played out about how I expected a fight between them to play out.
 
It's not like there were a whole lot of viable main events lying around.

You better believe both of them got paid.
 
The guy's turning 37 and this fight will probably be his highest pay day ever. Even if he gets ktfo, it will be a win for him. Money > legacy and fake belts any day
 
Alex must have taken this fight because the payout is worth the risk and I doubt he won't be guaranteed a trilogy if he loses. I think Jiri wins, Alex was on vacation and by medical recommendation he could only return to normal training on the 27th, 2 days before the fight, besides that there's no one for the camp other than Glover and Plinio, Yousri already has a fight scheduled, Bellato is injured, Valente is not in danbury, Bigon has a fight scheduled in the pfl and Turman is injured, all the people who participate in his camps will be absent, even the guy who helps with muscle memory and holds the pads (Lee).
 
