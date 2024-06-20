Hot take. I don't like Alex taking this fight.

Istryker
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,756
- Reaction score
- 5,587
Not because of him fighting Jiri but I think its lame he's fighting relatively short notice again when he's a big box office star.
I don't want him to over manage his career but he's up there in age and also coming back from injury that's probably not even healed yet.
I hope Dana is throwing him a bag
