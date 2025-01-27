  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I don't like Justin Gaethje as a fighter.

R

Royce Greasy

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 24, 2023
Messages
495
Reaction score
413
Ever since I saw him against Holloway I began not liking his fighting style or mindset as a fighter, so he's losing the striking the entire time basically but because of a meathead attitude he decides to continue getting pounded as if that makes him more of a badass how fukking stupid, especially the ending where he's just like fuk it I'll get KO'd who cares about strategies or winning way too many stand and bang guys who aren't talented in grappling not saying Justin isn't a talented wrestler but still at least care about winning rather than brawling like someone in a bar it's lame imo and you can't claim that the sport has evolved with mentalities like this.
 
giphy.gif


This ^ one's for TS
 
I don't think everyone should fight like him then it's not mma, but his fights and his leg kicks in particular are awesome.
 
I like him as a fighter because he's entertaining but that max holloway fight also pissed me off. Justin got pieced up so easily and was swinging for the fences everytime he threw a punch, it just made the lightweight division look bad for him to get tooled like that
 
Royce Greasy said:
Ever since I saw him against Holloway I began not liking his fighting style or mindset as a fighter, so he's losing the striking the entire time basically but because of a meathead attitude he decides to continue getting pounded as if that makes him more of a badass how fukking stupid, especially the ending where he's just like fuk it I'll get KO'd who cares about strategies or winning way too many stand and bang guys who aren't talented in grappling not saying Justin isn't a talented wrestler but still at least care about winning rather than brawling like someone in a bar it's lame imo and you can't claim that the sport has evolved with mentalities like this.
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
Media Justin Gaethje states retirement condition: ‘If I ever go to sleep like I just went to sleep [against Max], I’m done’
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Edward Henry Berg
Edward Henry Berg

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,234
Messages
56,820,543
Members
175,417
Latest member
Crazy Source

Share this page

Back
Top