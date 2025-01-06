Hot Take: 185 is a better division talent/skill wise than 170

AmbassadorFright
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2022
- Messages
- 2,270
- Reaction score
- 3,678
Looking at things from an objective point look at the talent from 185 in comparison to 170. Dricus is a beast who is lethal everywhere. Compare that to 36 year old Belal Muhammad who is sound everywhere but elite no where. Khamzat beat Usman (who many still believe is the best 170lber today). Buckley who is now an "unbeatable monster" got KTFO any time he ever got close enough to sniff the rankings at 185. Holland even dropped down to 170 and had infinitely more success there. I wouldn't have said this years ago but 185 is a way more talent stacked division than 170 and its pretty clear at this point too