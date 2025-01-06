Hot Take: 185 is a better division talent/skill wise than 170

Both divisions are pretty stacked I’m excited to see WW finally starting to move forward as of Q4 2024… with that said MW has a ton of super talented guys I’m trying to see scrap. How is Izzy going to look in his next fight? How about Whittaker? I want to see the next couple guys up to bat in Chimmy and Borralho (who seem like the new guard). What about Fluffy I can see him doing huge things in 2025 as well (I’d love to see him vs Costa next would be a banger). Then we have guys like Imavov who is poised for some big fights. Add in the (albeit unnecessary) DDP vs Strickland fight and it will be interesting to see how MW shakes out here in 2025.Still sticking with my dark horse in Borralho to shock the world this year though