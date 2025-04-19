Kelvin is a better fighter at 185 than he was at 170

A super common myth that gets repeated is that Kelvin would have been this world beater at 170 when in reality his best performances were at 185 by a longshot, and he fought better competition at 185.



At 170 he was 5-3



He beat Melancon, who retired due to kidney issues from weight cutting and was only 1-1 in the UFC.



Split decision over Rick Story, who was an average UFC fighter.



UD over Musoke, who proved to not be UFC level.



Beats Jake Ellenberger who was past his prime and on his way out.



Loses to Tyron despite missing weight by 10 pounds.



Loses to Neil Magny.



Beats an Old past prime shaking on the scales Hendricks.



If you can't beat Magny, you will never become champ.



When he recently fought Brady, he got smoked and it was uncompetitive.



At 185 he was wins over Uriah Hall, Tim Kennedy, Vitor, Bisping, Jacare, and had good fights with Izzy, Whittaker Cannonier.



Its not even a debate. Dana and others tried to force him into a weight class where they thought he would perform better because of his height, but he already was walking 190-200 back on TUF. The sport has normalized giant weight cuts.