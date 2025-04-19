Kelvin is a better fighter at 185 than he was at 170

A super common myth that gets repeated is that Kelvin would have been this world beater at 170 when in reality his best performances were at 185 by a longshot, and he fought better competition at 185.

At 170 he was 5-3

He beat Melancon, who retired due to kidney issues from weight cutting and was only 1-1 in the UFC.

Split decision over Rick Story, who was an average UFC fighter.

UD over Musoke, who proved to not be UFC level.

Beats Jake Ellenberger who was past his prime and on his way out.

Loses to Tyron despite missing weight by 10 pounds.

Loses to Neil Magny.

Beats an Old past prime shaking on the scales Hendricks.

If you can't beat Magny, you will never become champ.

When he recently fought Brady, he got smoked and it was uncompetitive.

At 185 he was wins over Uriah Hall, Tim Kennedy, Vitor, Bisping, Jacare, and had good fights with Izzy, Whittaker Cannonier.

Its not even a debate. Dana and others tried to force him into a weight class where they thought he would perform better because of his height, but he already was walking 190-200 back on TUF. The sport has normalized giant weight cuts.
 
two men are fighting in a boxing ring with monster energy signs in the background .
 
Kelvin has too many weight misses to pretend like they just hounded him incessantly to get down to 170 while he sincerely wanted to fight at 185.

But I do agree with you that it's a myth he'd have been world champ at 170.
I'm a long time fan of his from his win in the TUF finals as the last guy picked for a team, on through to his big wins over Bisping Kennedy Vitor Hendricks etc. And he overperformed against Adesanya in such a memorable fight

His lack of discipline when compared to the elite of the elite would have always hindered him regardless
 
Kelvin should have been more serious but also he just has a shit body that makes him look like he doesn't care. He gets punished for both
 
This is a good take TS. Since I usually tell you how horrible your takes are that I disagree with, I will highly commend you for this take. The notion of if he can make the weight, he'll be better there isn't always concrete. It's more situational and Kelvin was much better at 185 for his career.
 
No he had title hopes at 170 but NEVER at 185.

he absolutely could beat a fighter like colby, maia, usman, masvidal, rda, could have all lost to Gastelum. Woodley vs gastelum for example was VERY close.

but rockhold, yoel, weidman, whittaker, Izzy, Cannonier absolutely wouldn't be close, and gastelum would be a severe disadvantage in all those matchups
 
RockyLockridge said:
No he had title hopes at 170 but NEVER at 185.

he absolutely could beat a fighter like colby, maia, usman, masvidal, rda, could have all lost to Gastelum. Woodley vs gastelum for example was VERY close.

but rockhold, yoel, weidman, whittaker, Izzy, Cannonier absolutely wouldn't be close, and gastelum would be a severe disadvantage in all those matchups
The Izzy fight was incredibly close.

After that it seems like he just gave up. The guy clearly struggles with discipline and has serious mindset issues.
 
