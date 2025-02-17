  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Belal Muhammad Dismisses Idea of Fighting Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad says he would never fight Islam Makhachev, and would rather move up to 185 and let Islam fight for the 170 title

“I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class, besides Khamzat. Bro, Strickland and Du Plessis suck.”




Belal Muhammad Dismisses Idea of Fighting Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad would rather move up in weight than fight Islam Makhachev.
Belal Muhammad would rather move up in weight than fight Islam Makhachev.


Like many UFC champs, Muhammad and Makhachev have recently expressed double-champ aspirations. However, Makhachev’s primary hindrance is Muhammad, as he is a good friend and training partner of the welterweight champ.

Muhammad also recently clarified that he isn’t willing to welcome Makhachev to welterweight under any circumstance. Muhammad would rather move up to middleweight and let the lightweight champ climb to 170 pounds. While Makhachev has defended his lightweight strap four times, Muhammad is yet to defend his welterweight belt. However, “Remember the Name” argues that he has cleared out almost the entire division on his long route to title contention.

Muhammad also took a dig at the middleweight division, downplaying champ Dricus Du Plessis and former title holder Sean Strickland. According to Muhammad, 185 pounds is the easiest weight class with the exception of Khamzat Chimaev, who is expected to be the next title challenger.

“I would never fight Islam [Makhachev] because that's different for me and him,” Muhammad recently told Barstool Chicago. “We’ve trained together. When you're sweating with somebody and you're bleeding with somebody and you train with somebody like that, it's just a different relationship. It wouldn't be about money for me or for him, I don't assume. So, I would never want to do that. They've helped me so much. I would rather go up to 185 [pounds] and just let him take 170 [pounds] if that's the case. Since I've already had to fight my way up to 170 and I've beaten five Top 10 guys, I'm two fights away from being able to challenge at 185 and saying, yeah, I want to be double champ… I train with bigger guys, so I've felt their strength… I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class besides Khamzat. Like when you look at that main event [at UFC 312] — bro, Strickland and Du Plessis suck.”

Muhammad hasn’t defended the title since winning it with a dominant decision win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024. However, the 36-year-old is riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t lost since 2015 and has wiped out almost the entire lightweight division during his stellar championship reign.



This fight don't make sense as we all know Islam rather fight 145ers than 155ers, let some trying to fight the big dogs at ww. Islam licking his lips at the thought of defending against cejudo next.
 
Yeah right remember the shame why delete him and Khabib and his whole team from your social media? No reason??? Hmmm…

Edit: it seems like he is aware Islam wants his belt and is willing to just let him fight some contender for the belt and step aside, interesting.
 
"OMG, Islam is such a pussy and a coward, he made Belal duck him!"

Half of Suredawg lol.
 
bigfootsbreath said:
This fight don't make sense as we all know Islam rather fight 145ers than 155ers, let some trying to fight the big dogs at ww. Islam licking his lips at the thought of defending against cejudo next.
Click to expand...
He has openly complained about having to fight 145 lb fighters and has recently been talking about how he could win the 185 belt. He wants 170 and 185 he’s too fucking big to go down.
 
All these fucking lame ass champs want the free title shot up rather than defending and having to risk theirs.

It is so lame and so fucking obvious.


They need a 5 defense minimum.

Just make it a rule.

Also someone needs to slap the shit out of Conor for starting all this nonsense
 
DDP have already 2 defenses, BUMlal is yet to defense his.
 
