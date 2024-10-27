"Minor leagues" better talent than UFC?

DDP came from KSW where he got KTFO by Soldic. Two fights after that he signs with UFC and goes 8-0 in the UFC (with 6 finishes) and becomes champ. Meanwhile outside of UFC he got finished twice and wasn't relevant.

Khamzat and Topuria are from Brave and no UFC fighter can beat them

So many fighters from Pride, Strikeforce, WEC, Rizin, KSW etc became champ in the UFC.



So my question is why the fans mock other orgs when every time UFC signs fighters from there and put them against their best fighters, the UFC fighters are rarely competitive in those fights. Can someone explain to me?

There are at least 3 fighters outside of UFC who would beat Belal at the moment. Other champs too
 
Perhaps you should consider the idea that these guys develop and get better once they get to the UFC??? DDP is not the same fighter he was when he signed lol.
 
The UFC was the elite leagues once Pride fell, but it's hard to argue that's not longer a priority for them and you'll find talent outside that's as good as talent inside (except for maaaaaaaaybe a few top dogs). UFC is definitely slipping in quality.
 
White belts bless..

Im sure if you thought about this longer you'd answer your own question..
 
The UFC was the elite leagues once Pride fell, but it's hard to argue that's not longer a priority for them and you'll find talent outside that's as good as talent inside (except for maaaaaaaaybe a few top dogs). UFC is definitely slipping in quality.
Who are those few top dogs? Topuria? I doubt Topuria can beat these 3 in a row: Islam Omarov, Timur Khizriev and Rajabali Shaidullaev

UFC is filled with mediocre fighters that's why guys like Bisping, Strickland, Glover etc were champs.
 
So he improved in 1 year that much? Sure if you say so...
He entered the UFC in 2020 and has fought 8 times. He's been in the UFC over 4 years. I don't know what 1 year you're referring to. DDP would not have been champ after 1 year, he developed and got better fight by fight when he was moving up the ranks.

About the Soldic fight, you're putting too much into it. First, he TKOd Soldic the fight prior. Second, he was winning the rematch and made a defensive error late round 3 that cost him the fight. If it comes down to who the better fighter is, DDP is that between the two.
 
Pride was bigger and better than the ufc when it was active.

That’s why the ufc bought it first.
Strikeforce had a way better mw div before being bought by the ufc.
And wec had all the best sub 155 fighters, then ufc bought it…

There is a reason ufc buys the ‘minor leagues’…
 
Who are those few top dogs? Topuria? I doubt Topuria can beat these 3 in a row: Islam Omarov, Timur Khizriev and Rajabali Shaidullaev

UFC is filled with mediocre fighters that's why guys like Bisping, Strickland, Glover etc were champs.
Topuira would beat guys with his eyes closed.

UFC has the best talent by far, stop the. BS.
 
Who are those few top dogs? Topuria? I doubt Topuria can beat these 3 in a row: Islam Omarov, Timur Khizriev and Rajabali Shaidullaev

UFC is filled with mediocre fighters that's why guys like Bisping, Strickland, Glover etc were champs.
Imagine believing that these unknown can crushers would defeat Topuria. Gtfoh
 
I feel like there are a few guys who could come in and contend, Nemkov for one. But now the best talent is in the UFC by far, Pride and Strikeforce would have had guys who'd walk in and win the strap, so the UFC bought em ha ha
 
Fam dats y Dana signs em like bro r u dumb LMFAOLL

Sure 1-2 might fall tru di cracks but c'mon fam put UFC top 10 against KSW top 10 see what happens guarantee UFC wins like 80% minimum
 
selection bias. UFC tries to sign the best fighters from the lesser orgs, hence, they do well. This does not mean all of the fighters from that org would stand a chance in hell of doing well in the UFC or even that the top 10 from PFL would equal the top 10 in the UFC.
 
And now the UFC has Khamzat and DDP and the minor leagues don't, so UFC > Minor leagues.
 
