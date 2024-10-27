"Minor leagues" better talent than UFC?

DDP came from KSW where he got KTFO by Soldic. Two fights after that he signs with UFC and goes 8-0 in the UFC (with 6 finishes) and becomes champ. Meanwhile outside of UFC he got finished twice and wasn't relevant.



Khamzat and Topuria are from Brave and no UFC fighter can beat them



So many fighters from Pride, Strikeforce, WEC, Rizin, KSW etc became champ in the UFC.







So my question is why the fans mock other orgs when every time UFC signs fighters from there and put them against their best fighters, the UFC fighters are rarely competitive in those fights. Can someone explain to me?



There are at least 3 fighters outside of UFC who would beat Belal at the moment. Other champs too