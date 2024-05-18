Honestly, Paddy should be favored over Bobby Brown-Green

DiazSlap
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 213
- Reaction score
- 428
I get it, Sherdog hates Paddy for some reason and that clouds their assessment…
But aside from that fluke KO vs Dawson, Green has beaten all older/shot guys recently.
And other than that, Bobby has been obliterated by young guys like Turner.
Paddy is still on the rise and other than gassing a bit in the final round, Paddy was dominating Ferguson everywhere.
Bobby was on skates vs crazy Tony for a bit.
Paddy will make a statement and will KO/Sub hands down and jaw Bobby.
