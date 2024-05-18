Honestly, Paddy should be favored over Bobby Brown-Green

I get it, Sherdog hates Paddy for some reason and that clouds their assessment…


But aside from that fluke KO vs Dawson, Green has beaten all older/shot guys recently.

And other than that, Bobby has been obliterated by young guys like Turner.


Paddy is still on the rise and other than gassing a bit in the final round, Paddy was dominating Ferguson everywhere.

Bobby was on skates vs crazy Tony for a bit.

Paddy will make a statement and will KO/Sub hands down and jaw Bobby.
 
Nothing like pre-fight, MMAth cope
 
I expect Paddy to win and will be betting at least a 100 with the odds he's getting now.. getting +165 on a fighter I think should be a - 200 favorite.
 
I do think Paddy should be the underdog against Green, but I don't think it should be a big surprise if he wins either.

Bobby is 37, and way too chinny to be fighting with that hands down style and while Paddy is a poor striker technically, he does have power when he lands.

I think Paddy will have a hard time if he tries to grapple. Bobby has good tdd and he hasn't been submitted by anybody in about 15 years.

Best chance here is for Paddy to hurt him standing while swinging wild and then following him down and finishing with ground and pound.
 
I do think Paddy should be the underdog against Green, but I don't think it should be a big surprise if he wins either.

Bobby is 37, and way too chinny to be fighting with that hands down style and while Paddy is a poor striker technically, he does have power when he lands.

I think Paddy will have a hard time if he tries to grapple. Bobby has good tdd and he hasn't been submitted by anybody in about 15 years.

Best chance here is for Paddy to hurt him standing while swinging wild and then following him down and finishing with ground and pound.
Agreed.
 
“Should”….look it up goober. Not “is”…


Sherdog should start requiring proof of at least a GED before allowing an account. Smh…
Your opening sentence was retarded and so are you.

Speaking of accounts, how many are you up to now?
 
You gonna bet on the fight?
 
Paddy took my my slighting remarks on here with a grain of salt, good humour, and a lil bit of mystic-macness.

So I'ma be rooting for Paddy.

Should be an interesting fight to see where both are at.
 
I favour Green. But don’t forget the potential for home cooking by the judges.
 
