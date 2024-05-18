Honestly, Paddy should be favored over Bobby Brown-Green

I do think Paddy should be the underdog against Green, but I don't think it should be a big surprise if he wins either.



Bobby is 37, and way too chinny to be fighting with that hands down style and while Paddy is a poor striker technically, he does have power when he lands.



I think Paddy will have a hard time if he tries to grapple. Bobby has good tdd and he hasn't been submitted by anybody in about 15 years.



Best chance here is for Paddy to hurt him standing while swinging wild and then following him down and finishing with ground and pound.