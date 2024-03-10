The next gen LWs who were supposed to take over is one of the biggest derailings in MMA history

Arman
Gamrot
Fiziev
Jalin
Guram
Ismagulov
Dawson
Benoit

We were told theyd be top 5, fighting for title and knocking off the "overrated" last gen of LW.... Well it hasnt gone that way

Arman - Dropped a round to Joaquim Silva, was hurt badly nearly TKOd. Overall a very good fighter but his wins and performances besides Joel Alvarez fight where he got a massive cut dont paint confidence in him being a serious title contender. People are still living off his short notice performance VS Islam years ago....

Gamrot - on a sus run, injury win and extremely controversial decision to Jalin and if not a robbery to Arman. He stepped up to fight a previous gen LW in Benny Dariush and got SMOKED 3-0 and nearly KOd from a punch that dropped him bad. Nearly KOd by 40yo RDA and had to sniff his balls for 2 rounds.

Guram - this dude literally fights once a year. Lost 2 in a row now got knocked out by a HOOGE underdog in one of the biggest upsets of 2023. He has a better shot of getting cut than ever being a top 5 contender never mind title.

Jalin - was on a tear, next big thing. Jon Jones esque @ LW Joe.... Got fraud checked by past prime Dan Hooker who nearly KOd and choked him out. Dan is another previous gen LW many were disrespecting and he beat down Jalin in a war.

Ismagulov - just got DOMINATED b2b..... Earlier he barely scraped by Rafael Alves got dropped and eeked out a win barely. He said he was retiring and wanted to quit after the 2 losses.

Fiziev - he came the closest to the vaunted top 5 title contender talks about he beat an ancient 39yo RDA which was 2-2 heading into 5th. Was ranked 6th.... Then got derailed by Gaethje who many swore he was gonna KO. Left a bloody mess and exposed by a fighter many here were disrespecting saying he wasnt that good these next gen LWs are gonna beat him.... <TrumpWrong1> not only Gaethje but he arguably lost to Bobby Green another previous era LW.... Torn ACL now

Dawson - speaking of Bobby he has a chance here to really derail this new gen hard when he fights Dawson. It was already sus when Dawson went to a draw w/ Ricky Glenn who was off a 3 year layoff.... He was also a literal second away from losing a decision to 41yo Leonardo Santos.... Now he gets KTFO by Bobby in seconds

Benoit - KTFO by Dustin. They said Dustin ranksquatting, wont fight grapplers. RIP.

Charles and Islam are 2 LWs who bridged the gap between last era and this era but the new era guys have FLOPPED.
 
BSD can still develop into a title contender with bettered striking defense.

Jalin if he can keep a gas tank and keeps LWs at his range with his 6'3" ass and catches them on the end of punches could contend, but I don't think he can keep a tank or the tdd to really challenge the top guys. I see him going to WW eventually.

With Fizzy's MT style, torn ACL can be a career killer, we'll have to wait and see, wish him the best.

Forgot Guram existed, Gamrot is a brainlet, and Arman is the only other off the list I see that has the time to round out into a title contender.
 
I mean we have only seen them fight Fiziev/BSD who both were doing good against Gaethje/Dustin and were good fights. Meanwhile the top 5 has lost to each other a bunch and we aren't critical. Gamrot and Arman were the guys that people were pushing the hardest over bsd or fiziev.
 
Benoit just turned 28 years old and is still young in the sport of mma. The guy is still making noob gains probably. He still very well could become a top guy in another year or two. I'll write him off if he's getting knocked out like that at 31 or 32 years old. For now, we'll see how he develops.

Arman did become a top guy -- he's literally in a number one contender fight...
 
Fengxian said:
The new breeds were never that good.........
Click to expand...
Khabib really was on another level. Olivera, Gaethje, and Poirier are all truly that good. Islam may very well be on another level, and is definitely that good. Max was truly on another level during his title run.
 
