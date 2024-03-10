The next gen LWs who were supposed to take over is one of the biggest derailings in MMA history

ArmanGamrotFizievJalinGuramIsmagulovDawsonBenoitWe were told theyd be top 5, fighting for title and knocking off the "overrated" last gen of LW.... Well it hasnt gone that wayArman - Dropped a round to Joaquim Silva, was hurt badly nearly TKOd. Overall a very good fighter but his wins and performances besides Joel Alvarez fight where he got a massive cut dont paint confidence in him being a serious title contender. People are still living off his short notice performance VS Islam years ago....Gamrot - on a sus run, injury win and extremely controversial decision to Jalin and if not a robbery to Arman. He stepped up to fight a previous gen LW in Benny Dariush and got SMOKED 3-0 and nearly KOd from a punch that dropped him bad. Nearly KOd by 40yo RDA and had to sniff his balls for 2 rounds.Guram - this dude literally fights once a year. Lost 2 in a row now got knocked out by a HOOGE underdog in one of the biggest upsets of 2023. He has a better shot of getting cut than ever being a top 5 contender never mind title.Jalin - was on a tear, next big thing. Jon Jones esque @ LW Joe.... Got fraud checked by past prime Dan Hooker who nearly KOd and choked him out. Dan is another previous gen LW many were disrespecting and he beat down Jalin in a war.Ismagulov - just got DOMINATED b2b..... Earlier he barely scraped by Rafael Alves got dropped and eeked out a win barely. He said he was retiring and wanted to quit after the 2 losses.Fiziev - he came the closest to the vaunted top 5 title contender talks about he beat an ancient 39yo RDA which was 2-2 heading into 5th. Was ranked 6th.... Then got derailed by Gaethje who many swore he was gonna KO. Left a bloody mess and exposed by a fighter many here were disrespecting saying he wasnt that good these next gen LWs are gonna beat him....not only Gaethje but he arguably lost to Bobby Green another previous era LW.... Torn ACL nowDawson - speaking of Bobby he has a chance here to really derail this new gen hard when he fights Dawson. It was already sus when Dawson went to a draw w/ Ricky Glenn who was off a 3 year layoff.... He was also a literal second away from losing a decision to 41yo Leonardo Santos.... Now he gets KTFO by Bobby in secondsBenoit - KTFO by Dustin. They said Dustin ranksquatting, wont fight grapplers. RIP.Charles and Islam are 2 LWs who bridged the gap between last era and this era but the new era guys have FLOPPED.